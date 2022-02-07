Arizona Western College went to the Arizona Capitol building last week, meeting with legislative leaders to showcase the college’s programs. Among the leaders at the Capitol, AWC met Senators Sine Kerr and Lisa Otondo as well as Representatives Tim Dunn, Joel John and Brian Fernandez.
The trip to Phoenix is part of a celebration of community colleges at the Capitol. The state’s 10 community colleges each receive a day to meet with leaders at the Capitol and AWC was first in the rotation, kicking off the celebration.
Per a press release from AWC, the group started off by thanking Dunn for his support of the $7.5 million that has gone to expand AWC’s Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA).
La Paz County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dillon Brown is a recent graduate of LETA and spoke with elected officials about his experience. AWC shared that he iterated the importance of receiving training without having to relocate to a large city and reflected on how the savings in costs for his training “means the agencies they serve can invest in supplemental trainings, such as drug trade interdiction, which helps him work to keep his community safe.”
“I appreciate the opportunity to feature AWC’s response to the Law Enforcement Training Academy with our state elected officials,” said Interim Associate Dean of Reskilling and Technology Center and LETA Director Alfonso Zavala. “I am honored by their recognition of the importance of the academy and the success our graduates achieve when graduating to state and local law enforcement agencies.”
AWC also spoke on its growth and its impact on the region through its educational partnerships when meeting with Fernandez and John. And when meeting with Kerr, the release stated that the group advocated for the continued footprint of state university programming and support for current degree offerings through a joint legislative ask with the Arizona Board of Regents.
Marco Ruiz, a first-generation student in AWC’s manufacturing program, was part of the group and shared his experience studying at the AWC Wellton Learning Center to earn an associate’s in Manufacturing Technology. Ruiz joined the program after having been laid off from working in agriculture and has since been learning skills specific to his industry. He’s set to graduate this spring and will continue his education journey studying engineering at Northern Arizona University.
“Getting to travel to Phoenix to visit our state representatives and senators with AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr was a great opportunity to see our college leaders working on behalf of the students attending our college,” Ruiz said. “I’m proud to be a Matador enrolled in the Manufacturing program at the Wellton campus.”
AWC President Daniel Corr concluded that the trip to Phoenix was a fabulous day to showcase AWC’s students and programs.
“Marco and Dillon represent the best of what we do to develop programs leading to fulfilling careers with regional impact,” Corr said. “The future is bright for community colleges based on the warm reception with Senators Kerr and Otondo and Representatives Dunn, John and Fernandez.”
