Arizona Western College went to Capitol Hill recently for the Community College National Legislative Summit.
President Daniel Corr and AWC District Governing Board Secretary Olivia Zepeda traveled to Washington, D.C. on Feb. 6–9 to represent AWC in the premier community college advocacy event.
According to a press release from AWC, the National Legislative Summit brought together more than 700 community college trustees, presidents and other leaders to highlight the importance of community colleges for Congress and the current administration. The event also serves to inform community college leaders on federal policy issues that impact postsecondary institutions and students, resulting in an exchange of information and discussion.
Attendees were able to hear from members of U.S. Congress, leading political analysts, and other high-profile speakers about the current climate in D.C., recent elections, and legislative issues impacting community colleges. First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh were among the featured speakers.
In addition to this, attendees participated in various sessions, meals, receptions and visits to government offices.
Zepeda shared that the summit was full of opportunity.
“This conference offers a great opportunity to learn and network with people who are experiencing the same difficulties and also having successes,” Zepeda said. “Coming here to be an advocate for AWC is a great honor for me.”
AWC reports that participants also networked with fellow community college leaders and meet with their U.S. representatives in Congress to advocate for their support of community colleges and their students.
Corr and Zepeda met with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly to advocate for expanded eligibility on the federal Pell grant, which is a need-based grant offered to eligible undergraduate students based on Expected Family Contribution (EFC).
“It is important that America’s community colleges have our voices heard in Washington, D.C,” said Corr. “Being able to express our strong support for Pell expansion directly to Senator Kelly and other elected leaders is critically important.”
Zepeda expressed optimism, stating that she felt Senator Kelly cares for AWC students and will support initiatives to help them pay for school.
To learn more about the summit, visit https://www.nls.acct.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.