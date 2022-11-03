Arizona Western College played a pivotal role in helping to secure a $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor that will make new resources available to help long-term unemployed individuals, dislocated workers and workers impacted by the pandemic.

Through a statewide collaboration, workers will have access to skills training, career pathways and job opportunities. The initiative will focus on six local workforce development areas in Arizona, including Yuma County.

