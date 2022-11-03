Arizona Western College played a pivotal role in helping to secure a $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor that will make new resources available to help long-term unemployed individuals, dislocated workers and workers impacted by the pandemic.
Through a statewide collaboration, workers will have access to skills training, career pathways and job opportunities. The initiative will focus on six local workforce development areas in Arizona, including Yuma County.
The statewide coalition called Arizona Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training (QUEST), includes the Arizona Commerce Authority, Arizona@Work, six community colleges and will cover the counties of Cochise, Maricopa, Mohave/La Paz, Pima, Yavapai and Yuma.
Aside from AWC, the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, which is housed at the Arizona Commerce Authority, was also a central participant in securing the grant.
Reetika Dhawan, AWC vice president for workforce development and career and technical education, and Nidia Herrera, executive director of the Yuma Private Industry Council, will be the co-principal investigators for this grant.
“AWC is proud to have taken a lead role in partnership with Arizona Commerce Authority in securing this grant,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. “As one of 10 community college districts around the state poised to provide workforce development and help workers rebound, AWC is very proud to have played an integral role in the dynamic expansion of Arizona’s economy in recent years. These funds will provide an opportunity for thousands of more Arizonans to prepare for high-wage, high-skill jobs, through your community colleges.”
Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, added: “As jobs expand in our state, we are dedicated to ensuring that all workers have the opportunity to fully participate in the workforce. As the pandemic displaced workers, the ACA along with our partners in industry, academia, workforce development and more stepped in to provide critical employment support services. These dollars will allow us to redouble those efforts and help more people find employment that enables them to thrive.”
The Arizona QUEST program will focus on individuals separated from employment and marginalized individuals including those who lack a secondary diploma, those in poverty, English Language Learners, “disconnected” youth ages 16-24, migrant workers, Native Americans, individuals in rural areas, persons who have interacted with the criminal justice system, veterans and disabled persons.
Eligibility criteria will also include:
- Individuals temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Long-term unemployed individuals;
- Dislocated workers; and
- Self-employed individuals who became unemployed or significantly underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will focus on preparing dislocated workers for jobs in high-demand fields such as healthcare, manufacturing and professional and business services such as legal, accounting, computer systems design and more.
Funding will be used to strategically strengthen and expand partnerships between Arizona@Work, industry and community colleges.
Types of programs supported will include:
- Tuition assistance,
- Career pathways,
- Job search and placement assistance,
- Apprenticeships,
- Support services and referrals, and
- Job fairs and recruitment events.
For more information about workforce support in Arizona or to connect with a specialist in Yuma County, visit arizonaatwork.com.