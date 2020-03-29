AWC honors student awarded scholarship through Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation

Arizona Western College honors student Abigail Emmons was recently selected as a 2020 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar — a distinction earned by her scores in the All-USA Academic Team competition.
The annual competition, sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and administered by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, received over 2,000 applications this year. Each year’s competition recognizes 50 Gold, 50 Silver and 50 Bronze Scholars, with nearly $200,000 in scholarships distributed among those selected. The scholarships are funded by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.
Emmons’ award includes a $1,250 scholarship for the fall semester and a commemorative medallion as well as an invitation to be recognized on stage at Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, which had been planned for April 2-4 in Grapevine, Texas, before the coronavirus outbreak.
College administrators or Phi Theta Kapp chapter advisors nominate their students for the academic team; final selection is determined by students’ academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service.
“Being awarded a Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholarship is an exciting achievement that I am grateful to receive as a result of hard work put into my classes and the Phi Theta Kappa Sigma Beta Chapter,” said Emmons.
President of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Club at AWC, Emmons will graduate in May with an Associate of Science degree in Biology. Her plan is to transfer to Northern Arizona University-Yuma in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Biological and Natural Resource Sciences. She hopes to continue on to medical school, ultimately becoming a craniofacial surgeon.