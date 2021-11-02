Senior year of high school generally involves a lot of planning as students prepare to transition from one chapter of life to another. With college on the horizon for many graduates-to-be, Arizona Western College is hosting a High School Senior Day on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 3-6 p.m.
Biridiana Martinez, Admissions, Recruitment and Outreach Coordinator for AWC, explained that many students will have a busy spring semester as they prepare to graduate.
“Starting early on their college checklist means they won’t miss out on opportunities to apply for financial aid, scholarships and student support programs. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on October 1st, 2021, and the scholarship cycle begins in February 2022. Seniors need to start thinking about the college admissions process now to be prepared to enroll in college classes during April 2022.”
The event will provide students with the opportunity to receive assistance filling out admissions and FAFSA applications as well as the opportunity to learn more with scholarship sessions, information booths and campus tours.
“College is possible,” said Martinez in a press release for the event. “Do not put your future on hold after high school. Take the opportunity to begin working on your career goal and receive the support you need all within your community.”
To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3nMSNnS.