With such a strong military and veteran presence here in Yuma, Arizona Western College commits itself to establishing a visible network of allies for servicemen and women regardless of where and how long they’ve served – because although many of their struggles may be invisible, their local support system doesn’t have to be.
To heighten the community’s awareness of the needs and challenges faced by both active military service members and veterans post-combat, the college’s Department of Diversity, Inclusion and AccessABILITY is hosting a Veteran Network Ally training on campus this Thursday.
Held from 10 a.m. to noon in the 3C Building’s East Meeting Room, the course is designed by California State University Long Beach to establish that network of allies veterans need when returning to the classroom. Through the training, faculty, staff and community members will discover the variety of veteran-specific resources available through offices like Health and Wellness Services and Veteran Services as well as how to help veterans get connected to them.
“It’s so important to know where resources are and how to use them,” said Rebecca Cordero-Torres, Veteran Services coordinator and advisor. “After taking this course, faculty and other participants will better know how to recognize when a veteran is having issues and where to point them when they need help, because we are here to help them.”
According to Cordero-Torres, everyone who works in the Veteran Services office is a veteran themselves, including the tutor who’s available every Tuesday to help vets struggling with English and math.
“We’ve all been there,” she said. “I came through (college) when there was no Veteran Services available and had to navigate it alone…and others shouldn’t have to. We’ve come from so many different avenues (in the military) and have every area covered, from the youngest active duty to the oldest veteran.”
In addition to simply being present and able to relate to what they may be going through, Veteran Services also helps veterans get the necessary paperwork together to receive their education benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
“We want to be the force behind them that helps them find the right way,” Cordero-Torres said.
For more information or to RSVP to Thursday’s event and partner with the force as a veteran ally, contact Cordero-Torres at Rebecca.Cordero-Torres@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-7625, or contact Health and Wellness Services coordinator Christine Rouff at Christine.Rouff@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-7602.