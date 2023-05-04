On the last week of April, Governor Katie Hobbs made a proclamation recognizing April 2023 as Arizona Community College Month and Yuma’s own Arizona Western College was among the ten community college districts in the state included.
“This proclamation helps us promote what many of our partners already see,” AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr said. “Community colleges are making a world of difference across the country. Here in Arizona, nearly 300,000 students enroll in our colleges. AWC is proud to be the economic driver right here in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
“For the vast majority of our students, a community college education is the chance to improve the economic future of their entire family. Here at Arizona Western College, we celebrate the grit and tenacity of our graduates every May – and I invite everyone down to the biggest party in our two counties next month, May 19, just on the heels of this great recognition.”
Arizona wasn’t the only one to celebrate Community College Month – the observance was a national one – but the state paid special attention to its ten community college districts. They include Arizona Western College, Central Arizona College, Cochise College, Coconino Community College, Eastern Arizona College, Maricopa Community Colleges, Mohave Community College, Northland Pioneer College, Pima Community College and Yavapai College
These colleges are connected through their shared goals of access and service and hold open admissions and affordable tuition as a common mission. AWC’s statement added that, “They provide the primary gateway to higher learning and various educational opportunities serving today’s diverse student body.”
Fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Arizona’s community colleges prepare students for work-readiness quickly and train or retrain workers to fit employer needs. AWC described that they also serve as the most traditional entry point for underserved students and bring economic vitality to communities that embrace their mission and services.
Governor Hobbs’ proclamation noted that the state’s community colleges serve over 250,000 students each year, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue their academic and professional goals.
“WHEREAS, the community colleges are an integral part of the state’s economy, providing employers with the skilled workforce that is essential to the growth and prosperity of Arizona’s businesses and industries,” Hobbs’ proclamation explained. “and WHEREAS, the community colleges are playing an important role in meeting the state’s attainment goal, Achieve60AZ, by helping more students and working adults attain a license, credential or degree; and WHEREAS, with recognition of the dedication and hard work of the faculty, staff and leadership of Arizona’s community colleges in providing excellent education and training to students and acknowledgement of the vital role they play in helping build a stronger and more prosperous Arizona.”
Arizona’s community college districts serve the state in 61 locations and in Yuma and La Paz Counties, those locations are part of AWC. To keep up with all the latest at Yuma’s community college, visit azwestern.edu.
