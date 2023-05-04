On the last week of April, Governor Katie Hobbs made a proclamation recognizing April 2023 as Arizona Community College Month and Yuma’s own Arizona Western College was among the ten community college districts in the state included.

“This proclamation helps us promote what many of our partners already see,” AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr said. “Community colleges are making a world of difference across the country. Here in Arizona, nearly 300,000 students enroll in our colleges. AWC is proud to be the economic driver right here in Yuma and La Paz Counties.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

