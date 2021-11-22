Each year, Arizona Western College inducts two or three members to its Hall of Fame, but this year, the rules changed.
Explaining that each inductee “has been so amazing in [their] contributions to the college and to the community,” AWC President Daniel Corr expressed that none of the inductees could have been left out – so the Hall of Fame welcomed five new members.
To receive the recognition, AWC said inductees are individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the mission of the college through outstanding success in a career, a body of work or special event or dedicated promotion of the mission of higher education in the greater Yuma and/or La Paz region.
“All these five great people have made a big difference in public safety, healthcare, housing development, education, community leadership,” said Arnold Trujillo, 2019 inductee and guest speaker at the celebration on Tuesday morning.
Held at the Schoening Conference Center in AWC, the celebration afforded inductees the opportunity to share their stories:
Amanda Aguirre
Aguirre has held many positions over the past 40 years: she’s served as an Arizona senator, served in the U.S.-Mexico Border Health Commission, served as the Director of AWC Services and currently serves as the President and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health. Notably, she was the first woman and first Hispanic person to represent what is now known as Legislative District 4 in the Arizona House of Representatives and in 1991, her work establishing a Binational Health and Environmental Council between Yuma and San Luis Rio Colorado resulted in new resources from the Center for Disease Control to create the first ever binational Tuberculosis Control Program in the border.
Most recently, Aguirre’s work has provided timely health care to the communities of Yuma and La Paz Counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared that she does what she does because her parents, who were educators, taught her that education is the way to get out of poverty. “Education is the way to become empowered and be the best you can be,” she said. “Nobody can tell you that you can’t do what you do and what you want to be.”
Norman “Bruce” Jacobson
Bruce Jacobson has been involved with AWC since 1967 when he was part of the consulting engineering firm that designed part of the college campus, but Jacobson was recognized for having served in AWC’s district governing board from 1980–1984 at the time of La Paz County’s creation. He expressed pride in having been on the board that worked to bring in Northern Arizona University and hired Jim Carruthers as president who he said had “guided the college to become well-known around the state of Arizona and recognized by the other universities.”
But his impact extends beyond that. As the majority owner of Jacobson Companies today, he’s participated in the development of over 12,000 residential lots and homes and has additionally helped local businesses grow through commercial projects. His earliest days involved rough construction, but after having earned an education and going on to work in development, Jacobson said that “...if you ask any of my people, I still like the construction, digging the holes.”
Mario Jauregui
Mario Jauregui, a local and international business leader, spoke on sacrifice. He shared how a guest worker from Mexico he recently met has missed eight Christmases in a row to make good money for his family. Similarly, Jauregui’s father had been a guest worker to the U.S. who sacrificed his dream popsicle factory when he received his green card and took his family to “el norte” for a different dream in the States.
Today, acknowledging the sacrifices and hardships of many, Jauregui works to meet many needs. AWC noted that he’s committed to 10 years of scholarships for San Luis High School seniors, donated water filtration systems to elementary schools in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., and for two decades has financially supported the exportation of building materials for families in need in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. Additionally, he’s served in the Yuma Regional Medical Center board, the Greater Yuma Economic Development board, the Yuma Community Foundation, Greater Yuma Port Authority, San Luis Economic Development Corporation, Rotary Club of San Luis and the San Luis, Sonora, Mexico Industry Chamber of Commerce (CANACINTRA).
“Yes we are shaped by family and surrounding and culture,” he said, “but you decide whether you give back or not.”
Richard Lamb
Richard Lamb has served Parker, Ariz. for nearly 44 years as a high school teacher, coach, mentor and at times, a member of state-wide vocational boards. AWC recognized Lamb as a lifelong advocate for academics and vocational education. His advocacy work includes helping establish college Nursing and Administration of Justice program in Parker, working as part of the group that launched the Western Arizona Vocational Education Joint Technical District (WAVE JTED) and currently serving on AWC’s district governing board.
Lamb shared that he was a first-generation college student. His father received up to a sixth-grade education and his mother barely made it through high school. A firm believer in the power of education, Lamb stated, “You need to build on future. You need to keep yourself advancing. Don’t just sit idle. Hence, I have a Master’s degree with about a million additional college credits.”
Sheriff Leon Wilmot
Leon Wilmot serves Yuma County today as its elected sheriff, but he also served a four-year tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of AWC’s first Law Enforcement Training Academy Class. Wilmot’s education extends beyond that class, however. He graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and the FBI National Academy and completed programs through Arizona State University, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and more.
Today, Wilmot is Yuma County’s sheriff and serves on the National Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors, which represents all 3,080 sheriffs across the country, among other important committees. At AWC, however, Wilmot was recognized for his work in assisting the growth of AWC’s Law Enforcement Training Academy today.
“For me it’s about community and you learn through the years as you start working with different groups and organizations that AWC is pretty much involved with just about every civic organization here in Yuma,” he said, “... and that’s why I’m proud to be a matador and a former student of education here.”
The inductees’ histories and contributions extend beyond what’s been listed here, however. To learn more about their accomplishments, the celebration and speeches can be seen by visiting https://bit.ly/3qOEMJC.
