High school students in Yuma County, La Paz County and surrounding regions have an opportunity to get a jumpstart on their college education thanks to Arizona Western College’s Dual Enrollment Program.
For those interested, AWC is inviting prospective participants to visit the college on Tuesday, Aug. 2 for Early College Day.
During the Early College Day event, high school students will have the opportunity to prepare for their future Dual or Concurrent Credit Courses by attending an information session that includes Admissions, Registration and Advisement.
“Start early and save big; high school students only pay $25 per credit, which is a huge saving for parents,” said AWC Admissions, Recruitment and Outreach Coordinator Biridiana Martinez. “The best part is that students can use these courses to obtain high school and college credit at the same time and cut down the time needed to obtain a college degree or certificate. Students can also transfer their AWC courses to a university to complete a bachelor’s degree.”
The Dual Enrollment Program permits high school students to enroll in college courses offered at their high school as AWC has partnered with various high schools in Yuma and La Paz Counties. Dual enrollment courses vary by high school and year, but students can also look into concurrent enrollment to take courses at the college campus or online.
To learn more, are invited to attend the event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in AS (Agriculture and Science) Building at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave 8E.
Visit azwestern.edu/dualcredit to register to attend.
