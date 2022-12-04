If you’re looking for a little Christmas cheer and the chance to show some community support, then Arizona Western College’s annual Christmas Gala may just be the occasion you’re looking for.
Presented by the AWC Music Department, the gala takes place 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at First Christian Church, located at 3261 S. Avenue 6E. The joint concert will feature the AWC orchestra, band, string ensemble, choirs and piano faculty.
Per AWC, “audiences will be in for an enjoyable evening as students will be performing a culmination of music they’ve been working on for the Christmas Gala.”
Music that evening will involve performances by AWC’s various music groups. The orchestra will be directed by Janet Jones, the band by Shawn Pollard, the string ensemble by Margaret Fenske, the Chamber Singers by Dr. Charles Smalley and the Yuma Chorale by Laura Surguine.
The band is slated to play three Christmas-themed pieces, concluding with “Sleigh Ride.” The Chamber Singers will present three pieces of Christmas music, closing with “A Canticle of Carols,” in collaboration with the Yuma Chorale and a brass sextet. Professor of Piano Rodney Abriol will also perform two of his own Christmas carol arrangements.
Smalley shared in an interview with the Sun that the canticle will be particularly exciting.
“We always have a closing piece where we combine all of the singers and in the past, either the band or the orchestra, but this year we’re using a brass sextet,” he said. “The closing piece is called ‘A Canticle of Carols’ and it’s all familiar music so we’ll be using three trumpets, three trombones, the choir, and we also have a flutist playing and the piano. It’s a big, rousing closer.”
Another delightful detail comes courtesy of Margaret Fenske, whom Smalley describes as a “wonderful string teacher.” Before the concert begins, her students perform.
“Her kids always play as people begin to enter the building and they’re always playing Christmas carols by themselves with no direction and just kind of providing a pre-concert vision of what the music is going to be. We really enjoy that and I think people do too.”
But perhaps the most important detail as shared by Smalley is that all the proceeds go directly into a music scholarship fund.
“We try to make sure that all of the music majors are on a scholarship,” he said.
Smalley explained that music majors need to participate in two ensembles: either two bands, two choirs or a mixture of the two. Additionally, voice majors need to take voice lessons and instrumental majors need to take instrumental lessons on top of everything else. He noted that the cost of having music lessons one hour per week per semester is $270.
“Any money that comes in from this concert, or any other concert we do, goes directly back to the students in the form of vocal music or instrumental music scholarships,” Smalley said. “That money goes into a fund and we pay those things at the beginning of the semester. It’s just gotten so expensive to go to college at all but that really helps them out. And the new students that come to us, if they’re vocal or instrumental majors they can get full four semesters from us on scholarship.”
Smalley stated that a great number of these students who “actually survive” four semesters in music theory, dictation, sight singing and more tend to advance to university and a great number of those come back to teach in Yuma. Several of his own students from when he taught at the college have come back to work in Yuma and oftentimes join the college ensembles to perform with them.
“I think that’s one of the great things is we’re able to send these kids on to the university,” he concluded. “And if they can survive two years of music theory and two years of sight singing classes and they get through, they will do well at the university. These kids have all proven that -– the ones that have come through and then gone the distance.”
To enjoy the students’ performances and support their education, community members can attend the Christmas Gala at First Christian Church, 3261 S. Avenue 6E. Children 12 and under can attend for free, but admission is $15 for the general public, $10 for senior citizens and servicemen, and $5 for students. To pay, individuals are encouraged to bring cash. Proceeds will benefit AWC music scholarship funds.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.