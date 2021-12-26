Arizona Western College has joined a dozen institutions in the second cohort for the College Innovation Network, a collaborative initiative to better support students’ evolving learning needs with education technology (EdTech).
A press release from the CIN reports that together, the institutions represent 25,000 students and enable the network to scale real-world pilot testing of EdTech solutions for underserved students.
The CIN was founded in 2020 by WGU Labs–a nonprofit affiliate of Western Governors University–with support from the Charles Koch Foundation, an organization that funds innovation in postsecondary education.
A report from the second cohort’s convening in July 2021 from WGU Labs explains that the CIN was formed when colleges and universities across the U.S. were leaving a year of disruption from the pandemic. Having switched to online learning for a year particularly shed light on challenges faced regarding EdTech and flexible learning modalities.
Together, the institutions identified challenges in student engagement and belonging, effective delivery of student resources, flexible course delivery options and addressing learning loss due to COVID-19.
The CIN has undergone the first two phases of its Needs Assessment Process. The final phase of personalized solutioning will include in-depth student, staff and faculty research to personalize solutions for EdTech at member institutions.
For Yuma, this means AWC will be part of the final personalized solutioning phase. Loretta Vandivier, Communications Manager for WGU’s West Region, shared that AWC has been working out the details of its partnership during the fall semester, and it was chosen, in part, because it serves a diverse range of students.
“CIN selects a diverse set of schools with broad and inclusive admissions policies,” Vandivier said. “This is done intentionally so that CIN has the best chance of representing as diverse a student population as possible. AWC serves a large population of Hispanic and Latinx students, [and] as such, will offer CIN a chance to better capture the voice of this group.”
Looking more specifically at how AWC will benefit from being part of the CIN, Vandivier explained that the college will be able to collaborate and solve problems with other institutions as well as participate in WGU Labs’ EdTech support cycle.
“We recognize that the EdTech space is oversaturated and can be frankly overwhelming for institutions to navigate,” she said. “Institutions don’t always accurately understand the needs of their students, lack trust in EdTech vendors and can struggle to figure out where to invest their limited resources. This is where we come in.
“When a new cohort of institutions joins the Network, we run an Annual Network Needs Assessment that drills down into institutions’ unique needs. This allows us to match them with an EdTech solution that has been thoroughly vetted by us. Once the solution has been implemented, we run a research and evaluation plan to determine the efficacy of the product – providing value to both the institution and the EdTech vendor.”
Rio Salado College, another community college from Arizona in the network, was part of the founding cohort and Vandivier shared that early evidence from the college’s project with CIN suggest promising patterns.
The hope going forward is that students at AWC and ultimately, across the country, will benefit from the CIN’s work to, in its own words, support “the evolution of education by leveraging the power of relationships and supporting educational institutions throughout the full lifecycle of EdTech implementation–from identifying needs to conducting mixed-methods evaluation research–with the goal of improving the student experience.”
AWC has not provided comment on the collaboration, but individuals can learn more about the CIN by visiting https://wgulabs.org/college-innovation-network/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.