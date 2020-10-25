With the increase in online and remote learning modalities brought on by COVID-19, institutions have also seen a jump in the need for reliable technology.
To help students who lack the means to provide their own laptops stay on-track with their classes, Arizona Western College is launching a laptop rental program through which enrolled students can reserve a laptop for $75 per semester, starting the week of Nov. 2.
Because the college is already midway through the fall semester, the fee for laptops rented for the Fall 2020 term will extend to Winter 2020 and Spring 2021 as well.
Starting in the spring, financial aid funds can be applied toward covering the rental fee. For the fall semester, the fee is out-of-pocket.
According to Director of Communications and Marketing Mandy Heil, AWC purchased 1,000 laptops for the rental program with some of its CARES Act funding; 200 of these are available for pick-up now and the remainder will be available as campus technical support works to load them with the necessary software.
“A lot of students maybe didn’t have their own devices or maybe didn’t want to leave their house to go to a computer lab, or the computer lab might have been offline because of COVID,” she said. “Starting the rental program stemmed from the need for students to have their own device. The laptops arrived kind of late in the fall semester, which wasn’t ideal, but rather than having them sit here not being used, we’re hoping some people will take advantage of (the program) starting this semester.”
Students can complete a laptop rental booking form to reserve a laptop and schedule an appointment for pick-up at the Yuma, San Luis or Parker campus at www.azwestern.edu/laptop.
The $75 fee includes the laptop as well as a charger, protective sleeve and optional mouse. Each laptop will come loaded with Windows 10, Office 365 and the latest versions of Zoom and Firefox, Chrome and Respondus web browsers.
“We hope that students take advantage of the laptop rental program and we hope that it provides greater access to our classes for students who may not have otherwise been able to take classes,” said Heil. “Even for students who aren’t currently enrolled or thinking of coming in the spring, this will still be available and we hope that it will encourage students to come take a class or a couple of classes that they may not have thought they’d be able to because of technology.”
Heil noted that AWC’s expanded WiFi service is still available on the Yuma campus; students lacking reliable internet connectivity at home can access the campus’ WiFi from the College Community Center (3C) parking lot and complete their coursework there, either on their own device or those distributed via the laptop rental program.
“Technology shouldn’t be a barrier,” Heil said. “We’re decreasing barriers and increasing access to education.”
For additional information on the laptop rental program, visit www.azwestern.edu/laptop.