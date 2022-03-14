For the U.S. Department of Education, “HSI” is an important designation. A college or university is an HSI – Hispanic Serving Institution – when it attains 25% or higher Hispanic undergraduate student enrollment. For HSIs, the designation means access to specific grants but with it comes a responsibility to meet the needs of Hispanic students.
In Arizona, Arizona Western College reports it has the highest percentage of Hispanic students enrolled at about 71%. Among the college’s initiatives to serve Hispanic students, AWC has announced a new commitment: AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr and and Vice President for Learning Services Dr. Diane Carrasco-Jaquez have been selected to serve on the statewide steering committee for the Arizona HSI Consortium.
Launched in January 2021, the consortium represents the state’s 22 HSIs as they work together to advance Hispanic student success at the individual and collective levels.
“Arizona Western College is proud to be part of the formation of the Arizona HSI Consortium,” said Corr. “We are committed to supporting and serving our Hispanic students to help them achieve higher levels of degree attainment.”
The Helios Education Foundation recently awarded a $100K one-year planning grant to support this new initiative. Per its press release, the foundation states that its early investment will help build a strong foundation, establish a focused plan of action, support swift and intentional movement from ideation to implementation and produce recommendations that will be presented to Arizona leaders. With support for the planning process, the Consortium will be able to keep moving forward having identified best practices and priorities.
The end goal for both the Consortium and Foundation is postsecondary education success. The Arizona HSI Consortium is focused on advancing educational success, degree and certificate attainment and workforce readiness among Hispanic students.
“We are thrilled to partner with Helios to provide a solid launch to the Arizona HSI Consortium, which aims to create a collaborative and strongly networked community of practice across HSIs in Arizona,” said Dr. Marla Franco, founder of the Arizona HSI Consortium and assistant vice provost for HSI Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “Together, we look forward to intentionally supporting the growing number of Arizona HSIs in their efforts to accelerate educational access and degree attainment for Hispanic students with an equity and culturally responsive lens.”
Helios shared that there are currently more than 500 HSIs in the U.S. with more to follow as enrollment of Hispanic students in higher education is expected to exceed 4.4 million students by 2025.
Paired with information from the Arizona Education Progress Meter that 70% of new jobs in Arizona will require a higher education degree or certificate, AWC is expecting to keep meeting these needs.
“HSI community colleges are ready to support the needs of the skilled workforce in the highest-demand areas in a way that is equitable, accessible and affordable for students,” reads AWC’s press release. “This consortium will help unite HSIs across the state in the collective pursuit of increasing educational attainment with our youngest and most populous demographic for the betterment of Arizona.”
