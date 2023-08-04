The Dr. Ted Martinez Jr. National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC) Leadership Fellows Program is geared toward multiplying the number of quality potential leaders for community colleges and increasing Hispanic representation in their top leadership positions. In Yuma, three Arizona Western College leaders have just been accepted as fellows.
Per AWC, Associate Dean for South Yuma County Services Susanna Zambrano, Director of Nursing Cinthia Alvarez and Associate Dean of Instructional Development and Student Learning Experience Dr. Cristina Gordon will be benefitting from the program.
The college notes that the Leadership Fellows Program pipeline has become increasingly important as Hispanic enrollment continues to rise on campuses of higher education. Overall, a reported 27% of community college students are Hispanic.
With the program’s help, more Hispanic professionals have assumed leadership positions. Seventeen of 61 current Latino community college presidents are alumni of the program. And on average, 30 program alumni receive administrative promotions each year with many headed for an executive office, AWC’s press release states.
AWC’s fellows in the program will be taking part in two culturally-tailored residential learning seminars, a year-long mentorship, professional career plan preparation, a detailed assessment of leadership skills, a presentation at the NCCHC Symposium and continued communication with NCCHC leaders and fellows.
“I feel honored that my boss encouraged me to apply for this program,” Susanna Zambrano remarked. “As the AWC Entrepreneurial College Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Workforce Development, Reetika Dhawan is a great role model and inspires me to be a better leader.”
Zambrano was a first-generation college student and shared that she’s passionate about AWC’s mission to help others overcome barriers in education to transform their lives, create thriving communities and eliminate poverty.
“Susie graduated from AWC and has worked at this institution for almost 17 years full-time, growing from Work-Study to Associate Dean,” Dhawan said. “ Throughout her multiple roles at AWC, Susie has consistently demonstrated her unwavering passion for serving students and the community, while embodying the college’s values. I know she has a bright future ahead of her in higher education.”
Cinthia Alvarez stated that AWC is a driving force behind community improvements and she hopes to be a leader in those efforts.
“I want to provide high-quality education at Arizona Western College,” she said. “I am motivated to bring innovative changes that will set the college apart. I want to be a leader that contributes to our mission of transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities.”
Alvarez expressed she is honored and excited to participate in the fellowship program as it will strengthen her leadership skills and provide mentorship opportunities to continue enhancing her skills. As a first-generation Hispanic graduate of the AWC Nursing program, she also hopes to learn new techniques to serve other Hispanic students.
“Cinthia is an excellent communicator and collaborator,” Dhawan commented. “She is always willing to work with other departments and stakeholders to ensure that the nursing program is aligned with the needs of the community. Her dedication to the success of her students and the program is evident in everything she does. I am confident that she will excel in this program and continue to make a positive impact on the nursing profession.”
Dr. Cristina Gordon has served in higher education leadership for over 20 years but in the fellowship program, she aims to acquire new and innovative leadership tools, discuss perspectives on equity and inclusion and network with fellow Latino leaders.
“I am honored that I was selected to share ideas with outstanding individuals that will enrich my knowledge and career as we celebrate our heritage,” she said. “I am always interested in learning but learning from individuals who are like-minded on more than career experience provides an innovative twist that I am very interested in.”
AWC Vice President of Student Services Bryan Doak described her leadership as “proactive, transformational and action-led.” He observed that her accomplishments over the span of her career and her commitment to evolving higher education are what prompted him to recommend her for the program.
“Dr. Gordon has insight through diverse lenses, starting her career as a psychology adjunct faculty member and progressively moving into leadership roles as a coordinator, department chair, director and currently, associate dean,” he continued. “In addition to her professional roles, Dr. Gordon has also consistently engaged in leadership capacities through committees and advisory boards and spearheaded nearly two dozen formal proposals. Her experience and passion will undoubtedly contribute to the overall culture and program components the fellowship seeks to accomplish while supporting Dr. Gordon’s professional development pursuits.”
