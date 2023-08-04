AWC's NCCHC Leadership Fellows Program representation

(From left to right) Susanna Zambrano, Dr. Cristina Gordon and Cinthia Alvarez have been accepted as fellows for the Dr. Ted Martinez Jr. National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC) Leadership Fellows Program.

 Photo Courtesy of AWC

The Dr. Ted Martinez Jr. National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC) Leadership Fellows Program is geared toward multiplying the number of quality potential leaders for community colleges and increasing Hispanic representation in their top leadership positions. In Yuma, three Arizona Western College leaders have just been accepted as fellows.

Per AWC, Associate Dean for South Yuma County Services Susanna Zambrano, Director of Nursing Cinthia Alvarez and Associate Dean of Instructional Development and Student Learning Experience Dr. Cristina Gordon will be benefitting from the program.

