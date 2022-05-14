It was a great day to be a Matador! And a Lumberjack and a Wildcat and a Sun Devil! On Friday night, May 13, graduates of Arizona Western College, Northern Arizona University, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University gathered to celebrate their commencement at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The night was particularly memorable as Dr. Daniel Corr, president of AWC, noted that there hasn’t been a graduation of this size and scope since 2019. Congratulations, Class of 2022!

