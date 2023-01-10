Every year, community colleges across Arizona nominate exceptional students for consideration as part of national honor society Phi Theta Kappa’s All-USA Scholarship competition. And each nominee receives a full-tuition waiver scholarship to one of Arizona’s public universities from the Arizona Board of Regents.

Arizona Western College regularly participates in this program and selects four students on the cusp of transferring to a baccalaureate program. Anthony Crocker, Gricelda Montiel Ayala, Dulce Perez and Luz Elias were tapped for the honor based on their outstanding academic performance and record of community service, the college reports

