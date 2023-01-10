Every year, community colleges across Arizona nominate exceptional students for consideration as part of national honor society Phi Theta Kappa’s All-USA Scholarship competition. And each nominee receives a full-tuition waiver scholarship to one of Arizona’s public universities from the Arizona Board of Regents.
Arizona Western College regularly participates in this program and selects four students on the cusp of transferring to a baccalaureate program. Anthony Crocker, Gricelda Montiel Ayala, Dulce Perez and Luz Elias were tapped for the honor based on their outstanding academic performance and record of community service, the college reports
The students undergo an additional round of judging for the chance to earn the All-USA title and receive additional awards but the scholarships from the Arizona Board of Regents will already benefit them all, covering resident tuition for 10 consecutive undergraduate semesters, or sixty credits, at the public Arizona university of their choice. The nominees will also receive a special medallion commemorating their achievement at a recognition ceremony in this spring 2023 semester.
As they anticipate the future ceremony and the journey ahead pursuing their bachelor’s degrees after graduation in May 2023, AWC’s students have expressed excitement for the honor of nomination.
Anthony Crocker told the college that he was at a loss for words when he learned he had been nominated for the award.
“I was extremely excited,” he said. “It felt rewarding because it’s been a long road to get here. I think I have been blessed with some really great professors.”
As a high school student, Crocker shared that he struggled to get through his classes. He decided to drop out and he had plans to join the military. Instead, he began drinking and using drugs. That path led him to jail and then rehab.
“Slowly, I started to lose all the things I care about,” he said. “I found myself with nothing. I didn’t realize it at the moment but now looking back, I’m grateful for all the things I went through so I can be where I am today. I’ve been sober for seven years from drugs. It’s my goal now to be able to help uplift somebody else who is struggling with those same kinds of things. Having that lived experience, I think it would be a little bit easier for me to relate with them, be there for them and show them it can be done. I can be that proof for them.”
Crocker is majoring in Social Work and is set to graduate from AWC. He plans to transfer to Northern Arizona University – Yuma to earn his bachelor’s degree in Social Work and then pursue his master’s degree to do individual therapy.
“I’m on a roll and I just want to keep on doing it, I really like school,” Crocker said. “As a younger kid, I didn’t do so great in school but finally, as I have gotten a little bit older, I know this is where I want to be, this is what I want to do and I love it.”
While at the AWC Yuma Campus, Crocker has been in the Honors Program and has been regularly engaged in campus activities.
“I’ve had a good time and I’ve made some good relationships with teachers and some students as well – and that right there means a lot to me,” he said. “It’s kind of given me that motivation to keep on pursuing what I’d like to do.”
Gricelda Montiel is also majoring in Social Work and plans to transfer to NAU after graduation to get her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the field as well. Her goal is to work for Child Protective Services, but she said she’s open to exploring other social work career options.
“I’ve always been passionate about helping other people,” she said. “I love being part of the process of helping them grow and become better versions of themselves. Whatever I can do to help society become better, I’ll try to do it.”
Born in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico, she moved to Arizona in 2018 to start taking classes at AWC. The college reports she began working as a writing and ESL tutor at the AWC San Luis Learning Center during her second semester.
“My first professor here – in a country that was completely new to me – was the one who encouraged me to become a tutor and I took that opportunity, which I absolutely love,” Montiel continued. “I enjoy helping students with a new language that was once new to me as well and I love watching them become better writers.”
To have earned such an important nomination is a thrill to Montiel: “It means a lot to me and my family. I’ve always tried to make my parents proud and to make myself proud as well and with an achievement like this, I’m a step closer to making my dreams come true.”
Dulce Perez is majoring in Engineering at the AWC Yuma Campus and plans to transfer to Arizona State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.
Perez was initially drawn to the field of engineering because it revolves around creating something new. Another thing she likes about engineering degrees is that they’re versatile and can fit a variety of differing career options. Right now, she’s specifically interested in working with technology and renewable energy.
“At first, I was really surprised to receive this nomination but I was also really honored and proud,” she said. “I had hopes of receiving it of course, but I still doubted if I would be one of the people they chose. So I was really happy when I found out that I was nominated. The award is definitely going to be a big help once I transfer. Now I don’t have to worry about covering tuition.”
While a number of her friends went straight from high school to a university, Perez expressed she was glad to be able to stay at AWC because of all the opportunities it’s afforded her.
“Just because it’s a community college doesn’t mean I’ve had fewer opportunities or any less education,” she said. “Through AWC, I have been able to receive this award to continue with my education and transfer to a university.”
During her time at the college, Perez has participated in the SHINE mentor program. Through the program, she’s had several volunteer opportunities working with younger students and has been able to work toward earning a certificate in Organizational Leadership from AWC. She also recently began an internship with the Housing Authority of Yuma.
Luz Elias plans to transfer to NAU to earn a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She hopes to pursue a career as a midwife or family nurse practitioner to provide care and assistance for the community.
“Ever since I was in middle school, the medical field has always caught my attention but one thing that interests me about this field is that it is always changing and developing, therefore the education and learning experiences can continue while being able to help others in need,” she said. “In the future, I’d like to build a non-profit organization that supports single parents and children in need in Arizona and create a scholarship foundation to fund the education of deserving students.”
She stated that her family has always been her motivation to become the person and dedicated student she is today: “Everything I do is to make them proud.”
Elias added that she feels grateful and honored to receive a nomination for this scholarship so she can pursue her goals and graduate with her bachelor’s degree debt-free.
“The award will help me to solely focus on my studies and completing my education without having to worry about the financial issues that come along with tuition,” she said.
While at AWC, Elias has been involved in the YES program, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has volunteered at a hospice facility, for tutoring sessions and various other events in Yuma County.
Since the All-USA Academic Team program is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa, the process on campus has been typically overseen by the PTK chapter and honors department at AWC. The Sigma Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at AWC is housed alongside the Honors Program and supervised by Professor David Kern.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.