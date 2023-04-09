The nursing program at Arizona Western College is expanding. Where previously the program accepted only 40 students each fall and spring semester, now an additional 20 will be accepted – bringing the total to 60 nursing students per cohort.
“Yuma County is a rural area that needs more healthcare workers, especially as our community continues to grow,” AWC Director of Nursing Cinthia Alvarez said. “It is exciting to lead the nursing program in the expansion because our community partners have received the expansion so well. The college is happy to continue to serve the Yuma community.”
The college reports that in 2021, graduates from the AWC Nursing Program saw a 97.6% job placement rate and an 82.6% placement for jobs in Yuma County. Expanding the program is part of an initiative to address healthcare needs in the region.
“During a time when there is a shortage of nurses nationwide, Arizona Western College’s Nursing Program is continuing to build up a knowledgeable and qualified workforce of nurses to help fill the gaps,” said Reetika Dhawan, AWC’s vice president of workforce development and Career and Technical Education.
The program functions by preparing students to earn a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. After their first three semesters in the program, students can choose to take a Licensed Practical Nurse exam and exit the program or continue to complete their last semester to be eligible to test for a Registered Nurse license.
The opportunities in the program further branch outward. Students can access learning experiences through classrooms, labs, clinical rotations, online instruction, computer interactive learning and simulations.
They can also pursue paths to become a Certified or Licensed Nursing Assistant or transfer into a bachelor’s nursing program. AWC currently offers a concurrent enrollment program with Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University and the University of Phoenix.
Once admitted to the AWC RN Program, students can pursue a bachelor’s and potentially graduate with their associate and baccalaureate degrees in Nursing.
Since AWC began its expansion to accept up to 60 students this spring, the program’s newest cohort totals 54 students who may be serving Yuma’s nursing needs as early as 2024.
