The nursing program at Arizona Western College is expanding. Where previously the program accepted only 40 students each fall and spring semester, now an additional 20 will be accepted – bringing the total to 60 nursing students per cohort.

“Yuma County is a rural area that needs more healthcare workers, especially as our community continues to grow,” AWC Director of Nursing Cinthia Alvarez said. “It is exciting to lead the nursing program in the expansion because our community partners have received the expansion so well. The college is happy to continue to serve the Yuma community.”

