Arizona Western College’s Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Program has been ranked the best in the state by PracticalNursing.org, an organization founded by nursing experts for those looking to become nurses. The news comes as exciting validation for not only the college, but the work put in by its students, faculty and staff.
The ranking is a result of first-time passage rates for the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) test, which is administered by the Arizona State Board of Nursing.
Cinthia Alvarez, AWC’s director of the nursing program, stated that even without the ranking, the numbers speak for themselves. AWC’s LPN program has had a 100 percent passage rate since 2012.
Alvarez credits the faculty and staff for much of this success. When students join the program, they’re assigned a faculty member as advisor, which they may meet as often as they need. These advisors mentor the students if they’re struggling and help them learn test-taking strategies as well as best practices and care for patients with the most recent evidence-based research.
Additionally, students participate in community care from the outset.
“We are a college for the community,” said Alvarez. “Our student nurses are involved with the community from day one. We make sure to give them valuable experiences and we are always excited to be a part of community events and continuing our clinical partnerships.”
These partnerships include having students care for patients at the Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital and Yuma Regional Medical Center. Community care has also recently included assisting in vaccination clinics with the Yuma County Public Health Services District and providing health screenings at community events. During the pandemic, students have also worked with COVID-19 patients and continued clinical care under necessary pandemic restrictions.
The program prepares students to earn a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. After completing the third semester, they can take the LPN exam and exit the program or complete their last semester to be eligible to test for a Registered Nurse (RN) License. AWC’s Nursing Program also works with community partners to ensure that students can earn a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing.
“We have concurrent programs available with Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University,” said Alvarez. “A student can be working towards their Associate’s and be taking courses for their Bachelor’s. When they graduate, they could potentially receive both an Associate’s and Bachelor’s of Science. Not many programs have this.”
The program is also well-equipped with classroom, lab, clinical, and online settings as well as computer interactive learning and simulations. Students find additional support from the work of Reetika Dhawan, AWC Vice President of Workforce Development & CTE.
Dhawan said she has been able to ensure that the program receives necessary funding. The simulation mannequins that students work with, for example, could easily cost as much as $20,000 and are bought with the help of the Perkins Federal Grant. Recently, Dhawan also oversaw a purchase of laptops for each of the faculty members and new software for standardized testing.
Dhawan also said that the AWC Nursing Program is looking at potential new opportunities in medical billing and coding, community health workers, and other collaborations. One area of promise is the inclusion of the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program in the science lab at the AWC San Luis Learning Center that recently broke ground.
In addition to growing opportunities in Career and Technical Education throughout Yuma County, the program’s success is timely in light of COVID-19 in both Dhawan and Alvarez’s views.
“I think that the pandemic has taught us that nurses are so resilient,” said Alvarez. “The pandemic has made it difficult to teach the students: they had to go to online teaching environments but we’re happy to be on campus because student nurses need that hands-on experience to be successful … I want to thank [our nurse educators] for never losing hope and continuing to think outside the box when it comes to teaching nurses.”
For more information on the AWC Nursing Program, visit https://www.azwestern.edu/career-and-technical-education/nursing.
