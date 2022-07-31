SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Area residents sign up for fall classes at Arizona Western College at an event Aug. 4 hosted here by the college.
The college’s San Luis campus, 1340 8th Ave., will host RegFest from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow students to sign up for fall classes, learn about admission requirements, receive academic counseling, find out about financial aid opportunities or get information about related topics.
The fall semester starts Aug. 22.
Susanna Zambrano, the college’s associate dean for south county services, says the event can help students no matter how far along they are in their studies at AWC.
“Whether a person is starting from zero or far along in the process, this is the ideal event to be able to do everything as fast as possible,” she said. “They can leave (the event) with a class schedule in hand” for the upcoming semester.
Zambrano said RegFest offers students the advantage of getting help registering for classes from counselors who otherwise would be available by appointment only.
Zambrano said RegFest is open to all area residents, whether they plan to take their classes at AWC campuses in the south county or the college’s Main Campus in Yuma.