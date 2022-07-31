SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Area residents sign up for fall classes at Arizona Western College at an event Aug. 4 hosted here by the college.

The college’s San Luis campus, 1340 8th Ave., will host RegFest from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow students to sign up for fall classes, learn about admission requirements, receive academic counseling, find out about financial aid opportunities or get information about related topics.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you