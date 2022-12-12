The date is drawing closer for Arizona Western College’s TEDxAWC event and now, tickets for the inaugural event will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Dec. 12.
The conference will feature nine finalists selected to speak on the theme “Shift the Drift.”
Per AWC, this theme is described as: “introducing new perspectives to regularly practiced procedures in different disciplines may not be an easy task. We want to initiate conversations on how to reflect and bring awareness of analyzing what the drift is, determining the need for new ideas worth spreading in our community and assessing the effectiveness of implementing new changes.”
The event intends to inspire creativity and ingenuity and to honor the voices of AWC students, faculty and staff, the larger community of Yuma and La Paz counties and beyond.
TEDxAWC will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at the AWC Theater in the Yuma campus, located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E. General admission is $45 and tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxawc-2023-tickets-467997431917.
As a first-time event, attendance is limited to up to 100 attendees. Those unable to secure an admission ticket are invited to attend the Livestream Watch Party in person at the Schoening Conference Center – North Wing with AWC students, faculty and staff.
The college has also provided photos and biographies for the nine finalists speaking on how Yuma can shift the drift. In alphabetical order, they are:
• Dr. Valeria Bogorevich, a teaching professor at AWC. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Linguistics from Northern Arizona University. Her research focuses on second-language pedagogy and assessment.
• Dr. Trisha Campbell, a trained and certified yogi. This training pervades her other work as an artist, researcher and professor at AWC. She did her doctoral studies at the University of Pittsburgh in Writing and Rhetoric in 2015 and focuses on radical empathy as a necessary concept.
• Dr. Shawn Clavell and Kevin Kato: Clavell, PT, DPT, is a professor of Anatomy and Physiology at AWC. He received his baccalaureate degree in kinesiology from Arizona State University and a doctorate of Physical Therapy from Northern Arizona University. Dr. Clavell is also a licensed and practicing physical therapist in Yuma where he practices in both the hospital and outpatient settings.
Kevin Kato is a full-time faculty member at AWC where he teaches writing courses. Kato’s research pertains to technical professional communication (TPC), a field which prioritizes bridging audiences through creating conditions for alignment and understanding. He’s particularly interested in the rhetoric of health medicine and how effective communication can improve medical practices and one’s health and well-being.
• Ruchi Lamba, a marketing executive with a passion for storytelling through customer journeys and runs a dance school where she teaches a 2,000-year-old ancient Indian dance form called Kathak, which means storytelling in Sanskrit. As a single mother of two kids, Lamba combines her marketing experience, journalism background, Kathak training and her life experience raising a mildly verbal child to help people use the power of acceptance to discover their hidden strengths.
• Troy Love, LCSW, a two-time Amazon best-selling author. Troy began his training in trauma-informed recovery while achieving his Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh. After graduating, Troy relocated to Yuma, where he serves as Clinical Director of Yuma Counseling Services. He continues working as a psychotherapist, educator, consultant and keynote speaker. Love is the founder of Finding Peace Consulting and host of the Finding Peace Podcast.
• Lily McNair, a graduate dietetic intern at the University of Arizona. McNair is completing her dietetic internship in Yuma in order to become a registered dietitian. She also works as a nutritionist for the Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. and works with a registered dietitian and medical providers to design and implement nutrition programs in the Yuma rural border community to increase access to culturally competent nutrition care across life stages and health states.
• Dr. Trudie Milner, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Yuma Regional Medical Center. She holds a Ph.D. in Sociology with expertise in policy, organizational behavior and the management of change. Her professional background includes over 25 years of diverse healthcare leadership experience ranging from entrepreneurship, the corporate side of healthcare, work in a large integrated multi-hospital system and an academic medical center. Milner is also an adjunct assistant professor in the College of Health Professions at the Medical University of South Carolina, where she has taught for the last 10 years, and is an active researcher and published author.
• Dr. Shadi Vahdat, a board-certified internal medicine physician specializing in integrative medicine. When she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition and advised to start high-risk medications shortly after finishing her medical training, she knew she wanted a different approach for treating her condition. Navigating a new course for her health journey resulted in additional training in integrative medicine which included: nutritional and lifestyle medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, yoga and meditation. Vahdat continues to treat hospital patients as assistant clinical professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and teaches doctors in training. She is the Founder for LiveWell Center for Integrative Medicine in Los Angeles and has authored several research papers in cardiovascular medicine.
• Anne-Heather Welch, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health with a Diagnostic Medical Imaging/Therapy Emphasis, is a board certified Radiologic Technologist and a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and Phi Theta Kappa. Dedicated to service, Welch supported organizations as an active board/committee member for the American Business Women’s Association, the Auxiliary of Elks and LGBTQ organizations locally and nationally, often assuming leadership roles. Her distinctions include serving as a guest speaker at the Celebration of Scholars event at AWC and Commencement Keynote at a local high school. She also spends time as a music programming host on public radio.
To learn more about the speakers and the event, visit https://www.azwestern.edu/news/tedxawc-tickets-sale-dec-12.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.