Shift the Drift

Shift the Drift is this coming TEDxAWC's theme.

The date is drawing closer for Arizona Western College’s TEDxAWC event and now, tickets for the inaugural event will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Dec. 12.

The conference will feature nine finalists selected to speak on the theme “Shift the Drift.”

