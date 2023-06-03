Heal the Hero Foundation

The health and wellness program for first responders comes courtesy of the Heal the Hero Foundation and its partnership with Vitanya Brain Performance.

 Logo Courtesy of Heal the Hero

First responding can be a stressful job. That’s why the Arizona Western College Police Department is partnering with the Heal the Hero Foundation to provide a technology-based health and wellness program for local emergency first responders.

Per AWC, the Command Performance program will be housed at the AWC Reskilling and Technology Center and brings “cutting-edge, neuroscience-driven brain performance technology” to police, fire and emergency medical services agencies in Yuma. It lasts six months and aims to improve stress resilience, optimize performance, augment speed and accuracy of work, enhance rest and sleep cycles and reduce anxiety for participants.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

