The Arizona Western College Police Department (AWCPD) was named the recipient of a $9,594 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office for Highway Safety last October. And finally, the grant is being put to use for the purchase of an Intoxilyzer 9000, a breath analyzing machine that measures a person’s blood alcohol content.
Per a press release from AWC, the intoxilyzer will be used by AWCPD to combat impaired driving. Local law enforcement agencies will also have access to the intoxilyzer. AWCPD Chief of Police Stephen Suho explained in an interview with the Sun that having one gives agencies such as the Yuma Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office an additional stop to arrest those suspected of driving under the influence.
“Those agencies all have intoxilyzers at their stations,” he said. “But if they need a stop for an arrest in the area and want to cut drive time, they don’t have to drive to the Yuma Police Department.”
Additionally, the AWC Law Enforcement Training Academy will benefit from the intoxilyzer as they’ll be using it to train new police officers attending the academy. Suho expressed that having one in the academy’s hands will be of great benefit.
He went on to share that the department applied for the grant around July or Aug. of last year. The award was announced in October at the beginning of the federal fiscal year, but they haven’t received it yet. Before it arrives, the intoxilyzer will go to Arizona Department of Public Safety where it will be programmed. While Suho is uncertain of the exact timing, he hopes for the intoxilyzer to arrive within a month.
To learn more about AWCPD, visit https://www.azwestern.edu/student-support/campus-police.
