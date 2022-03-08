March is Women’s History Month and Arizona Western College is celebrating with its Third Annual Women’s History Month Lecture Series on Wednesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 23. The series’ theme is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope” and will be open to the public both in-person and virtually.
In previous years, the series focused on topics of activism and suffrage. The very first conference turned its attention to the women’s suffrage movement as it took place in 2020, on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. AWC Professor of History and Sociology Monica Ketchum had collaborated with fellow professors Martha Martinez, Ellen Riek and Bertha Avila to examine how Black, White and Hispanic women advocated for suffrage.
This year, the series will examine the healing and hope-inspiring roles that women play in society.
“Women across the world often gravitate toward the caring professions and are responsible for unpaid labor as caregivers,” Ketchum said. “Women have been instrumental in professionalizing the caring professions, from early childhood education to nursing and social work, while at the same time engaging in volunteerism and supporting their own families’ welfare.”
For both of these sessions, AWC Professor of History and Sociology Monica Ketchum will be introducing the topics and the speakers. She explained that attendees will gain a historical perspective on some pioneers in nursing and social work and women as sources of physical and spiritual healing as well as how the double-shift and demands of being caregivers affect women.
On the subject of women as healers on March 9, Ketchum will be drawing from Luisa May Alcott’s “Hospital Sketches.” These sketches are based on letters that the American novelist sent home from the time she was a volunteer nurse for the Union Army in the Civil War.
Afterward, AWC Professor of Family Studies and Psychology Aryca Marrón will present on “Women’s Work: 9-to-5 and 5-to-9;” and AWC Professor of Spanish Martha Martinez will speak about “La Curandera in Mexican American Communities.”
Then, on March 23, Ketchum will be discussing women as beacons of hope, drawing from the life and work of Daisy Bates, who was a civil rights activist and newspaper publisher.
Additionally, AWC Professor of Family Studies and Psychology Dubia Zaragoza will present on “Compassion Fatigue: When Women Care Too Much” and AWC Professor of English Dr. Ellen Riek will speak on “In Search of a ‘Thronged and Common Road:’ Lessons from Jane Addams and Hull House.”
For both dates, the lecture sessions will take place from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. For those wishing to attend in person, the series will take place in room AC-289 of the Academic Complex building on the Yuma campus, located at 2020 S. Ave. 8E. For those wishing to attend virtually, they can join via Zoom with meeting URL: https://azwestern.zoom.us/j/88406953790 and Meeting ID: 884 0695 3790.