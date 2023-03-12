Arizona Western College Professor of History & Sociology Monica Ketchum-Cárdenas has begun work representing Soroptimist International (SI) as a delegate to the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67). From March 6-17 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, she’ll be advocating for gender equality as part of SI’s global volunteer movement in lieu of the ordinary schedule that teaching in Yuma might require.

Per AWC, Ketchum-Cárdenas was selected to participate along with 13 other women from SI of the Americas (SIA), which includes North and South America, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines. Additional delegates have joined from SI Great Britain & Ireland; SI Europe; SI Africa and SI South East Asia Pacific.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you