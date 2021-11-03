Arizona Western College’s Cash in Your Pocket program has put nearly $7.9 million into students’ pockets.
The program promised students registered for Fall 2021 classes up to $1,500 based on their FAFSA status, Estimated Family Contribution (EFC is determined by FAFSA information) and number of enrolled credit hours. Students who didn’t complete a FAFSA were still eligible for some cash with the lowest reward amount possible being $400.
The initiative was made possible with funding received from various federal stimulus programs. Students began to receive the funds on Oct. 7. AWC reported in a news statement that since starting the Cash in Your Pocket promotion, it’s seen enrollment for the fall semester grow steadily and has surpassed the enrollment numbers for Fall 2019 and Fall 2020.
Currently, funds have been disbursed to a total of 8,868 students. Vice President of Student Services Bryan Doak reported that the college is excited to have put close to $8 million back into the Yuma and La Paz communities.
“So many of our students were devastated financially by the pandemic,” said AWC President Daniel Corr. “AWC’s Cash in Your Pocket program alleviated some of the fiscal pressure for our students and allowed them to get back on track toward achieving their educational goals.”
To meet this goal for all students, everyone registered for Fall 2021 classes was eligible for some cash. AWC’s page on the program states that the money was automatically and directly distributed to all enrolled students. This included non-resident students as well as high school students with dual or concurrent enrollment.
Ross Poppenberger, AWC Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services, noted that the program is another example of the college leadership’s dedication to helping students achieve success. “AWC continues to back up our mission statement of transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities,” he said.
Per the information page on the Cash in Your Pocket program, there may be money available in the spring, but award amounts and eligibility requirements may change. Enrollment for Spring 2022 begins on Monday, Nov. 8. For more information about registration, visit awestern.edu/enrollment/admissions. Individuals with specific questions about disbursements may contact financialaid.disbursement@azwestern.edu or (928) 317-6053.
