Ahead of finals exams the stress that often accompanies them, Arizona Western College is prioritizing mental health education with an emphasis on reducing suicide statistics and saving lives.
In partnership with Arizona Complete Health, the college is hosting a virtual Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Suicide Awareness and Prevention workshop this Wednesday to equip individuals with “innovative, practical and proven” skills to respond in an emergency mental health situation.
According to AWC Student Health and Wellness coordinator Christine Rouff, the training is designed to introduce participants to the “first steps” of intervention, beginning with asking whether an individual has had thoughts, feelings or plans relating to suicide, persuading them away from such a permanent “solution” and referring and/or accompanying them to seek professional help.
“Don’t be afraid to ask,” Rouff said. “If somebody has these thoughts in their head, asking them is not going to put a thought in their head that they didn’t already have. Most often, people don’t kill themselves because they want to die; it’s more so because they don’t want to feel the pain or the struggle of what they’re dealing with. We’re promoting (the idea of) doing our part to intervene and take action when we might find someone in that situation.”
Rouff noted that the QPR intervention method does not serve as a replacement for counseling or treatment, but rather a means of offering hope and assistance while taking positive action.
“We see a need for this, period,” she said. “Especially right now with all of the changes and uncertainties, adjusting to virtual learning and the stay-at-home environment. There is a shortage of mental health services in our community, so anything that we can do to help or put information out there or raise awareness is something we want to do.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the COVID-19 pandemic particularly heightened anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation among college students, with reportedly one in four 18- to 24-year-olds seriously contemplating suicide in June.
At AWC, the abrupt changes posed to life and learning have driven more students to the Student Health and Wellness office in search of applicable resources.
“It sounds counterintuitive to say we’re glad to see a rise in appointments (at Student Health and Wellness), but what it shows is that students are more commonly reaching out for help than what we’ve seen in the past,” Rouff said. “Students are feeling stressed by a number of different factors, primarily COVID – they’re feeling disconnected or they don’t have their normal class interactions because we’re offering blended, real-time, online and Zoom classes. We’ve definitely seen an increase in students feeling stressed and dealing with all of the uncertainty and fear coming along with this entire situation.”
Throughout the pandemic, Student Health and Wellness has served as a triage for students who need “somebody they can talk to” while waiting to get in with a doctor or licensed counselor. The office has also offered stress management workshops for students and employees.
“We’ve definitely been trying to reach our students in the ways that we can and try to offer hope and any kind of strategy to mitigate stress and help them remember to manage their mental health throughout this,” Rouff said.
By hosting the QPR workshop, Rouff’s hope is to destigmatize mental health.
“Just as somebody who has a heart condition may need medication or somebody who has diabetes may need insulin, mental health is such a common thing that all of us have to deal with and there’s nothing wrong with that,” she said. “I think we need to get away from feeling like there’s something wrong when we need mental health attention.”
The no-cost training event will take place via Zoom from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m Wednesday. Participants can join online at: https://centene.zoom.us/j/98003603987?pwd=a0dVUlpZejl3aEs1eVhzNjMycmpxdz09.
The opportunity is open to all members of the Yuma community.
“It’s applicable for anybody,” Rouff said. “It’s important information that anybody can take away and utilize in their life, whether that be a family member, a friend or somebody that they don’t even know. It can be useful for anyone, whether you’re on the receiving end or can be that person to help.”
Participants are encouraged to RSVP by contacting the AWC Student Health and Wellness office at 928-344-7602 or health.wellness@azwestern.edu.
For more information on QPR, visit www.qprinstitute.com.