Arizona Western College is receiving a new opportunity to transform its operations. The college reports that it was recently announced the recipient of a $28,000 “Process Reimagine and Redesign” (RPR) grant from CampusWorks.
CampusWorks is a company that, in their own words, aims to transform higher education by providing an independent perspective and creative solutions. As part of this goal, the company offered $500,000 to colleges and universities nationwide and AWC is one of 19 institutions that the company’s board of directors has selected to receive a portion of these funds.
The RPR grant is one of several “Sustainable Transformation Grants.” Other grant types include technology assessment, transformation initiatives and shared services grants, but CampusWorks explains that the RPR grant will help reimagine and redesign business processes to enhance student success.
“CampusWorks is a trusted strategic partner with a shared commitment to student success,” said AWC President Daniel Corr in a press release from the college. “This generous grant will allow us to accelerate our disruptive innovation toward facilitating student achievement.”
AWC states that the contribution will help strengthen its efforts to improve operations, reduce costs and position students for success.
“We understand that the business of higher education can be at odds with delivering enhanced and responsive experiences for students, faculty and staff – but it doesn’t have to be,” said Liz Murphy, CampusWorks CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We look forward to collaborating with AWC to reimagine business processes, to improve the student experience and deliver more value from its institutional investments. Together we’ll establish a framework that will enable Arizona Western College to thrive.”
To learn more about the grants and CampusWorks, visit https://bit.ly/3p2FD89.
