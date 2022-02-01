Arizona Western College has announced the recent award of a $500,000 agricultural workforce training grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). This federal grant is one of eight awarded for rural economic development projects and will help AWC students in Yuma and La Paz Counties develop the skills necessary to earn industry-accepted credentials to join the workforce.
The news was also announced recently by Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, who expressed that the grant will not only be of great benefit to Yuma and La Paz, but to the state as a whole.
“I’ve seen Yuma and La Paz-area community colleges up close and know the important work they do to get students the skills and tools they need to pursue careers in agriculture,” Kelly said. “These grants will go a long way in creating new jobs and making Arizona’s economy stronger.”
According to AWC, the grant will support the college’s Growing Opportunities for Agricultural Learning in the Southwest Workforce (GOALS) project. It aims to expand career opportunities by increasing access for students to professional agricultural certification as Pest Control Advisors and Certified Crop Advisors.
“I am so excited about this grant,” said Reetika Dhawan, AWC Vice President of Workforce Development and CTE. “The GOALS Project collaborates with industry partners to promote, train and retrain underrepresented students for careers in agricultural sciences related to sustainable agriculture.”
GOALS features a mentorship program for students, career exploration opportunities for agriculture careers and workforce training and continuing education opportunities for industry certificates. The project will also partner with the AWC Downtown Reskilling and Technology Center.
Tosha Gillispie, director of agriculture programs at AWC, shared in the release that AWC’s agriculture department is thrilled.
“We are looking forward to putting the college’s mission of ‘transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities’ to work by bringing students and local industry partners together to create a pathway into the agriculture workforce,” she said.
According to AWC, the prominence of agriculture in the community means there’s a need to increase enrollment in agricultural careers. Doing so will be essential for addressing shortages in skilled agricultural workers as well as providing more opportunities for Hispanic and underrepresented students.
With GOALS, AWC increases access through curricula that can directly lead to employment upon program completion. GOALS online classes are also designed with busy student schedules in mind to enable flexible, portable and verified job development at each individual’s pace.
Thanks to the help of the agricultural workforce training grant, which is part of USDA-NIFA’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, AWC will be meeting its goals to make careers in agriculture more accessible.
To learn more about agriculture at AWC, visit https://www.azwestern.edu/career-and-technical-education/ag-science.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.