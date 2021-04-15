New and returning Arizona Western College students can secure their classes for the Fall 2021 semester starting Monday – and in terms of learning modality, they’ll have multiple choice.
With a dual objective of keeping students, staff, faculty and communities safe and helping students achieve their academic goals, AWC offers five different formats designed to help students return to instructional modes that best fit their lifestyle. Though the college noted they may not all be offered at the same time, the modalities are: In-person, Hybrid, Zoom, Zoom/In-person and Online.
In an in-person format, students will meet with their classmates and faculty in classrooms and/or lab spaces on campus.
With the hybrid option, at least 50% of class time will take place in person at specified times each week, with the remaining 50% to take place online.
Similarly, in a Zoom/In-person format, students will meet via Zoom and/or in-person at specified times each week, engaging online with the remaining class time. Students in this modality will be required to meet in person to complete certain activities throughout the semester, the college noted.
In a Zoom-only format, by contrast, students are not required to meet in-person with faculty or classmates; their class meetings will commence at the instructor-prescribed times via Zoom, with all remaining class time and coursework taking place online.
In the online learning modality, the coursework for each will be completed solely online. Students will not be required to meet in-person with faculty or classmates.
Fall semester courses begin Aug. 16. Short-term 12-week and 8-week courses are also available, beginning Sept. 13 and Oct. 11, respectively.
To mitigate spread of COVID-19, AWC said it remains committed to “educating the college community on healthy behaviors and personal responsibility” by maintaining physical distancing per current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines; encouraging individuals to stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19; maintaining practices like masking, cleaning and disinfecting in all AWC facilities; installing sneeze guards at all public-facing desks; and limiting public use of campus spaces.
Plans will modify based on shifts in community health metrics and CDC guidelines, the college said.
STUDENT SERVICES AND RESOURCES
Adhering to CDC guidelines, the majority of AWC employees will be returning to work on campus in order to offer a combination of in-person and remote services based on student need, the college said.
Incoming students are now able to self-place into English and Math courses via the AWC Testing Services website, accessible at www.azwestern.edu/enrollment/testing-services. Faculty have created simple tables for students to follow, either on their own or with the help of their academic advisor, to determine which level class will be best for them.
Support services such as tutoring, academic advising, financial aid and the campus library will continue to serve both in-person and remote student populations, while the campus eatery and Starbucks remain open for indoor and outdoor dining.
Because residence halls are expected to reach full occupancy in the upcoming semester, students living on campus are required to show proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. A no-visitor policy will be in effect to stem potential spread of the coronavirus.
The college is currently developing a scheduling system to open district-wide student spaces like campus lounges and game rooms, LGBTQ Resource Center and Student Military and Veterans Center with limited capacity. The AWC Fitness Center will also be accessible with limited capacity, the college said.
According to the college, nearly 800 laptops are available for reservation by students registering for fall classes. Loaned at no cost to them, students will be held responsible for any loss or damage to the devices. Web cameras are also available on loan. Students completing coursework online will find increased WiFi access in the parking lot of the Yuma campus’ 3C Building as well as at the Parker and San Luis Learning Centers.
More information on mitigation plans for the upcoming semester can be found in the Fall 2021 Instruction Plan at www.azwestern.edu/COVID.