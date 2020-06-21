Those returning to Arizona Western College this fall will do so in phases, the college announced this week, with all faculty, staff and students wearing a required face mask or covering in addition to a heavy reliance on technology and remote services for “virtually all key college functions.”
Phase 1 of the back-to-campus plan commences July 6, with a “small, targeted team” of staff on the Yuma campus to assist students with special circumstances and need for in-person support prepare for the upcoming semester in the college’s “Quick Stop,” located inside the Schoening Conference Center on the first floor of the College Community Center (3C).
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday, students can get help with issues like registration, financial aid, payments and payment plans, student IDs, schedule changes, bookstore questions, technology issues and other general questions.
Students coming to campus during Phase 1 are asked to arrive alone, if possible, to moderate the number of individuals on campus. To control traffic flow and room capacity, students will be greeted at the door and directed to the right table for their services.
Students whose needs can be met through AWC’s current virtual services are encouraged to continue using those online tools.
“Our teams are focused on how they can best meet student needs as we ramp up for our fall semester,” said Vice President for Student Services Brya Doak. “We know many of our students are connecting with advisors, tutors, financial aid folks online, but for those who need some in-person assistance, we want to be able to open up in a safe, smart manner and meet those needs.”
The campus Starbucks and eatery will remain closed during this phase, with plans to open for grab-and-go services by the start of the fall semester.
Phase 2 will begin Aug. 3 as the college welcomes back most of its remaining teams with plans in place for distancing in departments and schedule variations to promote safety and lower “employee density.”
The third and final phase is set to commence when fall classes begin Aug. 17, with the Academic Library and Student Success Center resuming in-person services by appointment only. Both the library and success center’s services will continue to be offered online as well.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we work out this plan to protect our students and our employees. Our teams have been incredibly creative in their work to find virtual ways to serve our partners and students,” said Doak.
AWC’s Downtown Center and Parker and South County campuses are working on their own individual reopening plans.
More information on the back-to-campus plan, the college’s previously released fall instruction plan and other updates can be found online at azwestern.edu/covid.