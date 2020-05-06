In compliance with state law, Arizona Western College has released its Truth in Taxation information for its 2020-2021 budget.
Accessible online at azwestern.edu/administrative-services/financial-reports, the proposed budget tenders no increase in the primary tax rate from the current fiscal year, which will provide an additional $533,814 in revenues. In secondary tax rates, the proposal continues at .3626 as the college maintains an “outstanding general obligation debt.”
To discuss the college’s proposed budget, property tax rates and levies, the governing board of the Yuma/La Paz Counties Community College District will convene in a public hearing Thursday, May 14 at 2 p.m. Held in the Frances Morris Board Room in the Community College Center (3C), the meeting will be closed to public attendance in adherence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and conducted via Zoom.
Any questions or comments relating to the proposed budget may be submitted to budget@azwestern.edu by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 for the governing board to review.
Following the public hearing, the board will hold a special meeting to vote on the proposed 2020-2021 budget and consider a motion to levy the property tax by a roll call vote before proceeding to the regular monthly meeting.
Details on how to virtually attend the meetings will be posted online at azwestern.edu/district-governing-board.
For additional information on the budget, tax rates or levies, contact AWC’s administrative services office at (928) 344-7522.