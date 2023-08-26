The culinary arts program at Arizona Western College is launching with a new curriculum this fall semester that will allow culinary arts students to finish classes in just eight weeks.
AWC Professor of Culinary Arts and Chef Bob Gedeon has spent the past two years rebuilding the program’s curriculum. The goal? Allow students to earn stackable certificates through shorter, more intensive 8-week classes. Per AWC, the new course format will prepare students with a wide range of skills and industry-specific experience.
“It’s my goal for the program to be more commercial industry related to where the students are learning about how to get into the industry rather than just learning how to cook – because I can teach anybody how to cook,” Gedeon said.“Students will learn how to set up a working station and produce food in a real kitchen environment so when they graduate they will be able to go to any restaurant or any hotel resort and say, ‘Yes, I can work a sauté station, I can work a fry station, I can expedite food.’”
AWC’s press release also notes that the students will gain a more comprehensive understanding of menu planning, saucier and meat fabrication, garde manger, baking, ServSafe Prep, catering, advanced cuisine and more.
To accommodate these changes, the teaching lab kitchen was fully reorganized.
“When I first walked into this kitchen almost four years ago, it was set up more like a home economics class,” Gedeon recalled. “I turned the space into more of a satellite kitchen where students can set up in an area and have access to everything they need, whether that’s a satellite burner, mixers, or food processors – everything is available at each station now so they don’t have to go to one area to use this or one area to use that. Students have the ability to utilize all the equipment they will need in their station area.”
Gedeon’s background is an experienced one. He’s served as an executive chef in hotels, resorts, country clubs and conference centers. In speaking with the college, he remarked that the program has already been making a name for itself with alumni going on to work at high-end restaurants locally and beyond.
Individuals looking to join the program this fall can do so with its new entry-level Basic Culinary Arts courses, which will be offered every eight weeks.
Through the program, students can work to earn certificates and an associate’s degree that will help advance their current career, move to a new job in the workforce or start their own catering, restaurant or personal chef business.
