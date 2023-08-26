The culinary arts program at Arizona Western College is launching with a new curriculum this fall semester that will allow culinary arts students to finish classes in just eight weeks.

AWC Professor of Culinary Arts and Chef Bob Gedeon has spent the past two years rebuilding the program’s curriculum. The goal? Allow students to earn stackable certificates through shorter, more intensive 8-week classes. Per AWC, the new course format will prepare students with a wide range of skills and industry-specific experience.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

