Out with the old, in with the new: Arizona Western College has officially changed its branding to reflect continuing transformation. The most notable features of the new look include a new logo that combines the letters ‘A’ and ‘W’ and a switch from red and gold to “Matador Red” and “Sky Stone” blue.

On Monday, Sept. 19, AWC revealed the rebranding to faculty, staff and a select group of student leaders at a special gathering in the Schoening Conference Center.

