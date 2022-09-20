Out with the old, in with the new: Arizona Western College has officially changed its branding to reflect continuing transformation. The most notable features of the new look include a new logo that combines the letters ‘A’ and ‘W’ and a switch from red and gold to “Matador Red” and “Sky Stone” blue.
On Monday, Sept. 19, AWC revealed the rebranding to faculty, staff and a select group of student leaders at a special gathering in the Schoening Conference Center.
“As Arizona Western College evolves, offers new programs and services, enters into new partnerships and redefines its mission and values, which we have done, it’s important that our brand evolves too,” said Mandy Heil, director of communications and marketing for AWC. “It’s really best practice that an institution refreshes its brand about (every) eight to 10 years, and AWC was well beyond that mark … so now we’re really excited to have a new fresh brand to work with.”
Heil and Creative Director Leah McKeogh explained that the process took nine months and involved 258 community survey responses, 14 focus groups, two district-wide town halls, one consulting session with The Granger Network and a branding advisory committee.
“We didn’t have a design already planned or colors already picked,” Heil said. “We really started by gathering feedback on what people thought about our current brand or now our former brand and what they wanted to see in the future brand … We got so much feedback, like a ton of feedback. People did not hold back with their opinions. And we read every single survey response, we read them multiple times, we really found common themes, and then we went to work on our concepts.”
Although the first concepts reportedly missed the mark, the process of refinement and seeking further feedback resulted in the changes unveiled Monday.
AWC’s logo is now a wordmark stacked under an AW icon, which can be easily isolated for varying marketing purposes. The primary color palette consists of a red called Matador Red and a turquoise called Sky Stone as well as black and white with two shades of gray for accent colors. The new style is meant to have a collegiate feel and “stand boldly” next to AWC’s university partners.
To reflect the region AWC serves, the secondary color palette consists of a tan called Sand Dune, an orange called Sunset, a green called Romaine and a burgundy called Prickly Pear. A legacy color palette of gold and brown will be used with discretion by AWC to recall the college’s history.
The primary institutional fonts will also consist of Proxima Nova and Garamond Pro. More information on the college’s brand assets and how to access them will be available online at azwestern.edu/branding.
“Seeing my team of designers work together to share concepts of potential logo designs really showed me how much talent we’ve got on our team,” McKeogh commented. “As the creative director, rebranding and logo development is such an exciting part of the job. It has been an honor to see our logo concept come to life and to see the marketing team engage with it. We’re just so excited to finally roll it out and hope people love it.”
Heil added that the announcement was the culmination of nearly a year’s work. She’s most excited about the colors and logo.
“I just think they’re really fresh and the colors are unique to us,” she said. “Nobody else has this combination at least in the state. And I think our logo is bold and clear. I think it will be iconic and recognizable for a very long time.”
Heil and McKeogh noted that the full transition to the branding will take some time.
“We are working to prioritize all the things district-wide that need changing and updating,” Heil said. “And so it will get done, but please be patient with us over the next few semesters. It really is going to take one or two years, at least, for everything to really fully transition.”
During the rebranding kickoff event, attendees learned how to access and use the new brand elements. Participants also had a chance to win branded prizes and everyone walked away with a new branded T-shirt and swag bag.
As AWC continues to incorporate the change, they’ve announced that rollout events for students are also being planned.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.