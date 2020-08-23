When Arizona Western College launched its full-time Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) last year, the intent was to offer affordable, specialized training to Yuma County’s rising police force.
While the college had housed a part-time, open-enrollment academy for a number of years, the need for full-time training had local law enforcement agencies sending their recruits to other certified academies around the state. However, over time, this process began to pose some “identified deficiencies” for the agencies in terms of time, money and resources, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD) Capt. Rod Hamilton.
“Local law enforcement agencies were really recognizing the struggle of having to send officers throughout the state to various law enforcement academies,” Hamilton said. “As the years moved on, all of those deficiencies continued to get harder and harder for our agencies to overcome. They had to cover travel costs, they had to cover housing costs, they had to cover meals and, most often, there was some form of tuition that was also paid by the individual departments. Those costs just kept rising, and it was making it extremely difficult for local agencies to get quality training at a reasonable price.”
Building upon the preexisting foundation of AWC’s “grassroots academy,” YPD, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and the college joined forces to offer two full-time, agency-sponsored academies each year.
“It highlights the fact that one of AWC’s primary missions as a community college is to actually help the community,” Hamilton said. “We were able to find various resources, location, money, leadership, and that all gained traction very quickly.”
According to YSCO Lt. Sam Pavlak, the academy’s cost savings were “immediately apparent.”
“This partnership was vital, and we didn’t quite understand how much we really needed it until we got things up and running,” he said. “It’s saving us nearly $15,000 an officer at this point, which, in turn, is additional money we have that can be used for additional training, or for other officers to further their education and training and provide a better service to the community.”
According to LETA Director Alfonso Zavala, the academy has proved advantageous in two significant ways. For one, rather than traveling hours away, the cadets are able to stay home with their families and receive the same level of training and certification they’d receive elsewhere; and by staying local, their training is local as well, allowing Yuma County’s law enforcement agencies to “see what’s coming back into our community”
“We’ve trained 31 local officers in this short time that would have had to leave their families for 20-plus weeks,” Zavala said. “Our local officers and deputies are being trained by local law enforcement officers — they’re getting that ‘Yuma’ training of what the Yuma Police Department needs, what the sheriff’s office needs. But LETA doesn’t just train the Yuma Police Department and the sheriff’s office, it trains Yuma County in general — we’ve had Cocopah, San Luis, Somerton, Quechan, Yuma Police Department and the sheriff’s office all in this academy.”
In total, LETA has had just over 40 graduates to date, according to Zavala, and has saved local departments “well over $450,000 on per diems, tuitions and other expenses.”
LETA has provided training to recruits outside of Yuma County as well, with previous academies attracting recruits from La Paz County, Coconino County and the Colorado River Indian Tribe. The next academy is slated to begin in October, with seats being requested by YPD, YCSO, the Kingman Police Department, Tohono O’odham Nation and Hualapai Tribe.
“It’s gone from just what Yuma County needed to now we’re able to provide this training to more state agencies,” Zavala said.
‘STEP UP’ IN STAYING LOCAL
For Pavlak, who underwent his training in Tucson, there is immense value in an officer having the opportunity to train within the community they’ll serve.
While the basics were the same as “any other academy within the state,” Pavlak found during his experience that there are some distinct differences between policing in a rural area and policing in a larger city.
“Yuma, although it is fairly large, is smaller when compared to Tucson or Phoenix and we have a lot more rural areas that, especially for the sheriff’s office, we go out and patrol on a regular basis,” he said. “Bringing this type of training from instructors here locally has been great when it comes to field training, and our deputies that were newly fresh out of the first academy already had some insight directly to what we’re expecting from them as a peace officer and how it relates to our community. It seems to catch on a lot quicker than trying to shape and mold some of the other techniques and training that they may have received from outside academies.”
With LETA, Pavlak said putting that training into action has proved to be a much smoother transition, as the officers depart with a clearer insight into what’s expected of them as well as how to handle and maintain control of a tense situation.
“I learned very quickly when I started my field training program that there’s a certain way you talk to and deal with people, because you’re out there on your own; you don’t have backup that’s necessarily a minute away or less like you do in some of these larger cities with larger departments,” Pavlak said. “Our backup could be 30 minutes or more away, so you’ve got to be able to handle yourself accordingly, and a lot of that is simply being able to talk to and relate to people and have that respect with them. They learn that basis here and how it applies to our community directly.”
Hamilton echoed that LETA is vital in introducing Yuma County’s police force to Yuma County’s values.
“Each community has its own set of values and beliefs, and by having local instructors and a local academy and having those cadets continually interacting with the community — it really just allows us to instill the Yuma community values,” Hamilton said. “They’re able to start developing those relationships early on. The people who are the instructors at the academy are also likely going to be their training officers, their supervisors, their mentors. By having the opportunity to develop those relationships very early on, that gives our local folks a little step up in the game when they have to go back to those departments — now they know some folks within the department, they know the people they can reach out to very quickly if they need to.”
According to Pavlak, there’s no question about the quality of instruction at LETA. If anything, it builds local agencies’ confidence in their incoming officers.
“We know what it is that these recruits are learning and what they’re being taught here,” Pavlak said. “We’re so fully invested in it that we know we don’t have to worry about them as far as the training they receive. We know it’s top-notch and directly related to our community, and they’re going to be able to apply that as soon as they come out of the academy.”
FOSTERING RELATIONSHIPS, SETTING STANDARDS
As circumstances such as the death of George Floyd and ensuing civilian protests earlier this summer have associated police officers with a negative connotation in some individuals’ minds, law enforcement agencies in Yuma County hold firmly to the belief that fostering relationships with the community is crucial.
“The relationship that law enforcement here has with our community is by far one of the greatest standards for a lot of other areas,” Pavlak said. “All the law enforcement agencies — the sheriff’s office, the city — are intertwined with the community. We try to remain as transparent as possible, we try to get information out to the community as soon as possible, we stay involved with them through community service and really getting out there and talking to people and letting everyone within our community know that we’re here for them. We’re here to provide the best service we possibly can, and we’re here to back them up.”
According to Zavala, the investment of LETA’s recruits in the community is particularly evident in the community outreach projects they involve themselves in.
“They do community outreach, and they do it on their own time,” he said. “They go to the community food bank, they help the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), they help the Caballeros (de Yuma). They are invested not just to the academy itself, but to the community. We want to make sure that the community appreciates us, and we appreciate the community.”
In fact, it’s the investment across all parties that has fueled LETA’s success.
“Everyone invested in this program, and that’s what’s helped us have our academy’s name become known throughout Arizona, so that other counties are coming to Yuma,” said Reetika Dhawan, AWC’s vice president for workforce development and dean of career and technical education. “All the credit goes to the director (Zavala) and how he’s keeping the standard to a high level, and the agencies’ collaboration. We have instructors who are top-notch and some of the best instructors in the state.”
Building on their perceived responsibility to give the Yuma community the very best of themselves, local law enforcement agencies say they’re dedicated to seeing LETA grow even further in achieving that goal.
“The Yuma Police Department feels that this endeavor really highlights the very strong bond that local law enforcement agencies share with our community and our stakeholders and our citizens,” Hamilton said. “It’s just a great example of what happens when people get together and they have a shared vision and a shared goal, and they’re enthusiastic and want to get something done. It can get done, and it can get done very well.”