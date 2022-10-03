“There’s some magic in the air down here in South County, whether it’s Somerton or San Luis, there is a passion for education,” said Dr. Daniel Corr, president of Arizona Western College.
On Thursday morning, Sept. 29, that “magic” had a crowd gathered outside the AWC San Luis Learning Center to celebrate the completion of the campus’ new Allied Health Lab.
The 1,855-square-foot lab provides students with the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Computer Informatics and to meet requirements for a variety of programs offered by the college.
Notably, the new lab will allow AWC to offer programs in Allied Health in San Luis. Distinct from medicine and nursing, allied health professions are diverse in the healthcare services they offer. At the college, these programs will be specific to Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs where students can get certification or degrees and then go straight into the workforce.
“For many years, the community has asked, requested multiple times a science lab in San Luis, Arizona and it gives me great pleasure to be able to share that for over a month and a half, our students have been enjoying biology classes and they are loving it,” AWC Associate Dean for South Yuma County Services Susie Zambrano said during the lab’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
While global supply management problems delayed the project some, Zambrano credits the early actions of project partner Taylor Engineering as the reason students were able to begin classes in the facility at the start of the semester.
Along with Taylor Engineering’s help, Zambrano thanked AWC leadership, AWC Director of Facilities Stephen Eckert, facilities crew members Manuel Ramirez and Juan Ruiz and administrative assistant Laura Gauna for their hard work in making the lab a reality.
Professor of Biology Daniela Ayala has been teaching biology courses in the lab this semester, which has space for 24 students. She shared that the lab classroom she uses has hospital beds which will allow the usage of mannequins for hands-on learning experiences. On the day of the ribbon cutting, her BIO 100 students used the space for a cellular respiration lab.
As an AWC alum and first-generation college graduate, Ayala is excited to come full circle and see firsthand the difference having a lab in San Luis will make for her students.
“Before this lab, many students had to travel to Yuma Campus to complete the science courses,” she said. “This lab creates new opportunities for students to complete their courses and further education closer to home just like I did. My students and I have been in the lab for about a month. The excitement and the eagerness shown by the students when participating in lab activities and delving into the course material is a reflection of the importance of having this lab here in sight in San Luis and furthering the education of our students to enrich the community.”
Brian Torres Cabañas, a student in Ayala’s BIO 100 class, spoke during the celebration to share what the lab has meant to him.
“I’ve been having a good experience in this new lab,” he said. “Having this new space and we can do our assignments and experiments we do has been of great help for understanding the course overall and having fun in doing so. Seeing these organisms that are invisible to the naked eye is like watching a different world or mixing different substances to see the reactions and to then theorize as to why they happen, it makes me feel like an actual scientist!
“Without a doubt, I think that this lab is going to help form great scientists for the future of San Luis and for the future of the whole state and it will attract a lot more students that are interested in biology and in every course that is going to be using the lab. To that, I say thank you to the people involved in making this possible.”
Although Torres Cabañas couldn’t hear it, when he shared that the lab makes him feel like a “real scientist,” Dr. Corr answered anyway: assuring him, “You are.”
Thinking of all the opportunities that lie ahead for students, AWC Vice President of Workforce Development and CTE Reetika Dhawan stated that the lab will meet plenty of needs.
“... Everyone [who] has a dream to become a doctor, physician and then go into healthcare professions, they start from the science courses prerequisites,” she said. “But they also need the stackable certificate. And how do we provide those? Starting these kinds of allied health centers or allied health labs. So these students can do the training right here. That’s the very first step. They can do right here phlebotomy tech. They can do medical assistant, medical billing and medical coding. And all the requirements [include] biology so they intermingle with each other … What a great example of multi-use of a facility that’s the first in the state.”
The lab was funded through $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Education’s Title III STEM Instinct2 Federal Grant Program as well as grants from Career and Technical Education and institutional funding.
Currently, the lab hosts Biology Concepts (BIO 100) and Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology (BIO 160). Higher-level courses for nursing and science majors are slated for the following semester. Zambrano commented that the college hopes to add more classes in increments, including specialized ones like microbiology.
“The community has been requesting this for over 20 years,” she concluded. “And I’m just so glad that it happened already that we can say, ‘Check! What’s next?’ Because we’re not done yet; this is just the beginning.”
