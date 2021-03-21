Arizona Western College is seeking nominations from Yuma and La Paz counties for the 2021 AWC Hall of Fame.
Installed in 2011, the AWC Hall of Fame currently houses 19 honorees, including Jim Carruthers, Charlene Fernandez and Gonzalo Huerta, Sr., each of whom were 2020 inductees.
According to the college, ideal candidates are those who “have made a significant contribution to the mission of the college or distinguished themselves in service to the larger world.”
Due Sunday, nominations will be accepted in four categories: student (eligible after three years of separation from AWC), faculty or staff (eligible three years after separation or after 10 years of active service), teams (academic or athletic teams who win a state or national championship) and community member (eligible after three years of distinguished support or service to AWC).
Nominations can be submitted online at www.foundation.azwestern.edu/hall-of-fame.