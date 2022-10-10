TEDxAWC

AWC will hold its first TEDx event in March 2023.

 Image courtesy of AWC

TEDx is coming to Yuma next year at Arizona Western College, and speakers are currently being sought from all over the region.

Those familiar with TED Talks may recall that the TED nonprofit organization is dedicated to “ideas worth spreading.” Similarly, TEDx events are independently organized and offer a TED-like experience. For the first time, that experience is taking place at the AWC Theater on March 17.

