TEDx is coming to Yuma next year at Arizona Western College, and speakers are currently being sought from all over the region.
Those familiar with TED Talks may recall that the TED nonprofit organization is dedicated to “ideas worth spreading.” Similarly, TEDx events are independently organized and offer a TED-like experience. For the first time, that experience is taking place at the AWC Theater on March 17.
According to AWC, the TEDxAWC is an opportunity to not only inspire creativity and ingenuity but to honor the voices of AWC students, faculty and staff and the larger communities of Yuma and La Paz counties.
The theme for TEDxAWC is Shift the Drift.
“The COVID-19 global pandemic proved to us the need to assess, plan and prepare for potential future changes,” said Dr. Sara Amani, AWC professor of multilingual composition/specialist. “When we experience the rockiness of change, especially when it is beyond our control, we may reach a point where the path in front of us is not clear. That’s when we need to shift the drift and devise and implement big changes.
“These changes require us to make choices that will affect us in ways we may never imagine. Individuals, families, societies, schools, organizations, institutions, governments, you name it, they all reach some pivotal decision points that may result in success or failure. When faced with these sorts of decisions, we may worry whether we are making the right choice and we may fear its consequences, but whether we seize these opportunities and how we weigh the pros and cons of our decisions when we approach these challenges is crucial.
“In our TEDxAWC, we want to initiate conversations on how to reflect and bring awareness of analyzing what the drift is, determining the need for new ideas worth spreading in our community and assessing the effectiveness of implementing new changes for a stronger future.”
Amani, who proposed the project for funding through the AWC Innovation Fund and is now implementing it, hopes to see plenty of locals apply for the opportunity to speak before the deadline on Oct. 15.
“Anyone with an ‘Idea Worth Spreading’ can nominate as a speaker,” she said. “There is no age limit. We’re looking for bright minds and engaging storytellers. We invite our local scholars, entrepreneurs, innovators, leaders, professionals in our community to think of this event as a platform to share their new perspectives on regularly practiced procedures in their disciplines.
“We understand shifting the drift is not an easy task, but often times finding new and innovative ways to transform a life, a company, a medical center, an agricultural site can change the human and societal experience of communities.
“We invite leading experts and particularly local voices to explore and share with the community the novel opportunities and new possibilities in their disciplines. We invite them to help reframe our vision of what is possible at times of shifting the drift.”
The goal for TEDxAWC 2023 is to have six to eight speakers.
In order to be considered, individuals must fill out a TEDxAWC proposal submission and provide an idea.
Amani noted that speakers should have no commercial agendas, no political agendas or inflammatory rhetoric, no religious agendas and no pseudoscience. Instead, “a great, well-formed idea can be one of two things: Something that’s new and surprising; an idea or invention that your audience has never heard about. [or] A great basic idea (that your audience has maybe already heard) with a compelling new argument behind it that challenges beliefs and perspectives. In other words, an idea is not just a story or a list of facts.”
Below is a list of expected deadlines:
- 250-word Proposal (thesis and basic outline): Oct 15
- Acceptance/rejection emails: Nov 1
- Audition (first draft of script/detailed outline): Nov 15
- Acceptance/rejection emails: Nov 30
- Second draft/first one-on-one rehearsals with coaches: Dec 1-20
- Final draft/2 more monthly rehearsals (Jan-Feb 2023)
- Final rehearsal (week before event)
- Dress rehearsal (1-2 days before event)
- TEDxAWC event: March 17
To submit a proposal, visit tiny.cc/TEDxAWC. If an applicant has a concern that might dissuade them from applying, they can either contact TEDxAWC Director/Licensee Dr. Sara Amani at Sara.Amani@azwestern.edu or TEDxAWC Co-Director Kaley Zepeda at Kaley.Zepeda@azwestern.edu.
“Our proposal submission is open now and will end on Oct. 15 so those of you who are interested in nominating as a speaker, you still have [this week] to put together and submit a proposal,” Amani said. “March 17, 2023 will be packed with opportunities for our community members to get together, connect with each other and go home with a mind full of ‘Ideas Worth Spreading.’”
For those interested in attending the main event, more details on how to purchase admission tickets will follow. As a first-time event, attendance is limited to up to 100 attendees. Those who are unable to secure an admission ticket will be invited to attend the Livestream WatchParty in person on campus with AWC students, faculty and staff.
To stay updated, follow TEDxAWC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the username “TEDxAWC.”