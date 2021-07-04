Students attending Arizona Western College this fall are eligible to receive up to $1,500 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding via the Ca$h in Your Pocket initiative.
Students with full-time enrollment status for the upcoming school year – which equates to 12 credits or more – and a completed Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file will receive $1,500 regardless of their Expected Family Contribution (EFC).
Students enrolled in 11 credits or fewer will receive preset dollar amounts based on their EFC. These amounts are listed at www.azwester.edu/cash.
According to AWC’s associate dean of enrollment services Ana English, all students registered for the upcoming fall semester will receive an automatic one-time deposit by mid-October, either directly to their bank account or via check. Students are urged to check their Self-Service portal to ensure the college has their correct banking information and mailing address.
Students with an outstanding or incomplete FAFSA are eligible for some funds as well, though there is still time to submit the document to receive a potentially larger allotment, English noted. The deadline for all FAFSA documents is Sept. 17.
High school students enrolled in dual or concurrent credit classes are also able to earn money while paying $25 per credit hour.
The CARES funds are stackable with any financial aid or scholarship award a student receives, and can be used to cover tuition balances or any other expenses at the student’s discretion.
“All of our students were affected by the pandemic in some way; we hope these funds enable them to continue pursuing their education and careers,” said English. “These funds are meant to help our students recover and come back even stronger than they were before.”
AWC will begin the fall 2021 semester Aug. 16, providing 16-week courses and two short-term options: 12-week classes beginning Sept. 13 and 8-week classes beginning Oct. 11. To enroll, individuals can visit www.azwestern.edu/fall.
CARES funds will be available to students in the following spring semester as well, though award amount and eligibility criteria may vary, the college said.