With more and more companies shifting to online cloud technologies, an increasing demand exists for employees equipped with the necessary cloud computing skills to manage those products. To help supply the industry with these workers, Arizona Western College says it will begin offering Amazon Web Services (AWS) certifications this spring.
Part of a statewide initiative led by the Arizona Commerce Authority to train and certify 5,000 students across the state for entry-level cloud computing careers by June 2022, the program affords two different certifications to AWC students: AWS Academy Cloud Foundations and AWS Cloud Architecting.
According to the college, these certifications will be offered via the Arizona Western College Downtown Center Continuing Education department, located at 1351 S. Redondo Center Dr.
High school students will also have the opportunity to earn one or both of these certifications through the college’s partnership with the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY), located at 899 E. Plaza Circle.
According to Reetika Dhawan, the college’s associate vice president for workforce development and career and technical education, there are currently more than 1.5 million job opportunities in cloud foundation-related fields in the United States. With the launch of the AWS certification program on campus, Dhawan said students will be equipped to meet those demands.
“These are stackable mini-certifications; with only two credits of work, it gets our high school students into cloud foundation courses,” said Dhawan. “With an additional three credits (students) get into cloud architecture, which is just a rare opportunity. These certifications will help prepare our students for jobs that are in high demand.”
According to a Jan. 13 blog post from LinkedIn Learning, cloud computing is among the top five in-demand hard skills.
“Today, companies are built and run on the cloud,” the post said. “They need talent who have the skills to help them drive technical architecture, design and delivery of cloud systems.”
Additionally, according to Global Knowledge, two AWS certifications are among this year’s top-paying information technology (IT) certifications.
Data from Economic Modeling Specialists International revealed that in 2019, almost 100,000 job postings in Arizona required cloud computing skills, with 12% of those postings specifically requesting AWS skills.
“A select number of Arizonans currently hold an AWS certification, creating a significant skills gap for local employers interested in hiring technical talent to fill open roles,” AWC stated in a press release.
According to the college, three faculty members are receiving training from AWS in order to teach the certification courses to AWC students in both Yuma and La Paz counties.