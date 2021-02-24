The community is invited on Thursday to join Arizona Western College in celebrating National TRIO Day. Slated to take place via Zoom from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the college’s virtual event will celebrate the history of its federally-funded TRIO programs, which have made a significant impact in the lives of low-income and first-generation college students.
According to the college, the virtual event will highlight the set of TRIO programs that are active at AWC and alumni speakers who have positive experiences to share. To receive a Zoom link for Thursday’s event, RSVP online at http://www.tinyurl.com/TDay21.
For more than 25 years, AWC has been the recipient of three TRIO grants that benefit both pre-college and college-level students: Upward Bound, Talent Search and Student Support Services, better known on campus as KEYS (Keep Envisioning Your Success).
Upward Bound and Talent Search work with pre-college students; the former prepares high school students for the college experience through various enrichment courses on literature, composition, mathematics, science and foreign language, while the latter focuses on low-cost early intervention for middle and high schools students deemed to have college potential.
Both programs assist with applying for college admission, scholarships and financial aid programs.
As a first-generation college student, higher education didn’t seem attainable to Robin Martinez – until he joined the Upward Bound program at AWC during his freshman year at Parker High School. Now, he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Justice Students at Arizona State University.
“TRIO Upward Bound helped establish a foundation for me in my academic career,” said Martinez, who is one of the speakers for Thursday’s event. “Without TRIO, I am certain that my educational experience would not have been as amazing and successful as it was.”
Angel Cruz, also one of Thursday’s speakers, has a similar success story. A product of AWC’s TRIO Talent Search program, she is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science at Grand Canyon University.
In its 30th year at AWC, the Student Support Services/KEYS program supports currently enrolled college students through the avenues of academic support services, financial aid and scholarship guidance, career exploration, cultural enrichment, personal development and coaching as well as assistance with transferring to vocational or university-level programs.
Former student Yessenia Sanchez is one example. After graduating from AWC and the KEYS program with an associate’s degree, she went on to the University of Arizona, where she earned a Bachelor of General Studies in Social Behavior and Human Understanding. Now, she is working on her Master of Education with a concentration on educational leadership in community college and higher education at Northern Arizona University.
“My KEYS advisors motivated me to strive for higher learning,” said Sanchez, who will also be speaking at Thursday’s event. “Being a part of TRIO is the reason I continued working in higher education. I currently work for the SSS (Student Support Services) Teacher Prep Program at the University of Arizona College of Education. I want to inspire my students just like my TRIO advisors inspired and motivated me.”
For more information on AWC’s TRIO programs, visit www.azwestern.edu/student-support.