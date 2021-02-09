Arizona Western College invites the greater Yuma community to celebrate the expansion of the AWC/NAU-Yuma Academic Library with a virtual groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at noon.
The event will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/ArizonaWesternCollege.
In collaboration with the AWC Foundation, the college was awarded a $400,000 infrastructure and capacity-building grant by the National Endowment for the Humanities in 2018 to complete the project. Paired with a one-to-one match requirement from a local donor, the grant funds have been implemented to enhance student learning experiences by expanding the library’s facilities and available services.
Constructed in 1965, the academic library was extensively remodeled in 1991 but has not undergone any further expansion or renovations since then, according to AWC.
Labeled “Project Impact,” the expansion project will “revamp” the library to include a Digital Humanities Center that supports the college and the local branches of its three partner universities – Northern Arizona University-Yuma, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona. This center will afford students “specialized technology to support course curriculum and student digital project creation.”
The college said it also plans to subdivide and renovate the 2,029 square feet within the existing interior footprint to create a large group learning space and other spaces on the library’s northwest side.
“The ability to provide a space for an exceptional educational experience that can engage our students and aligns with current global needs is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Angie Creel, Director of Library Services. “We are grateful to be able to expand the library to meet the needs of our campus community and community at large.”
According to AWC, its campus houses the only academic library in the 10,031 square miles that comprise southwest Arizona. Between its own student population and those of its partner universities, the library services nearly 100,000 visitors and responds to 17,700 assistance questions annually.
According to AWC, the proposal for this grant was developed by Dean for Academic Resources and Campus Locations Jana Moore, Director of Library Services Angie Creel and former Director of Grants Susan Dempsey, with key contributions and support from Director of District Operations Steve Eckert, librarians Wendy Hoag, Tymmi Woods and Sujata Halarnkar, former librarians Camille O’Neill and Tina Sibley, library specialists Julie Williamson and Lupi Rojas, Senior Secretary Kari Oberosler, former NAU librarian Renee Westphal and support from “a significant number of faculty and staff at AWC, NAU-Yuma, UA, and ASU.”