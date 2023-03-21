Native Women Changing Their Worlds

“Native Women Changing Their Worlds” is Patricia Cutright’s debut book and was written to engage youth in the history of Native women’s journeys into leadership.

Arizona Western College is hosting author Patricia Cutright for a discussion event on her young adult book, “Native Women Changing Their Worlds.” As part of the NAU-Yuma Elevating Excellence Event Series, the public is invited to attend for free at the Schoening Conference Center at AWC’s Yuma campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, or Zoom on Wednesday, March 22, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to AWC, the book examines the lives of 12 Native American and First Nations activists and changemakers. Each chapter focuses on a different woman’s contribution to better their world, showcasing themes of perseverance, determination and education. Cutright also confronts the traumas endured by her subjects and is said to frequently reference the epidemic of murdered and missing Indigenous women

