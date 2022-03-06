TED Talk speakers, networking with employers and opportunities to connect with Arizona’s public state universities await students at Arizona Western College this week.
The occasion is AWC’s second annual Desert Southwest Transfer Conference, which takes place from March 7-10, primarily at the Yuma campus located on 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
For this conference, AWC has teamed up with its university partners – the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University – to host. Each partner will have a dedicated day for highlighting their programs and resources offered to students.
Martha Cordova, director of Transfer Services at AWC, explained in a press release that the conference will provide students with the tools they need to succeed in their education.
One major avenue for picking up these tools will be at the conference’s Transfer and Career Expo. Students will be able to learn about career opportunities within their major and network with agencies and employers regarding current and future jobs, internships and volunteer possibilities.
AWC reports that among these agencies, there will be representatives from public safety and health fields which include the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Army National Guard, United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona and Community Health Associates, to name a few. In the expo and throughout the conference, representatives from the three in-state universities, partner universities and other institutions will also be available.
The conference will also give students a chance to hear from TEDx and TED Talk speakers.
Ovi Vasquez, the keynote speaker for the conference, is a bilingual youth leadership speaker who worked in sugar cane fields as an eight-year-old and ended up studying at Harvard Business School Online.
Vasquez has been involved with various Fortune 500 companies such as Apple, General Motors, Salesforce, Tesla and Uber. He’s also authored six books, collaborated recurrently with Univision and focuses now on speaking on inspiring students to graduate from college.
Vasquez will be kicking off the conference at the Yuma campus by discussing “The Leader in You” and later “I Have What It Takes.” On that same Monday evening, he’ll also be speaking at the AWC San Luis Learning Center, located at 1340 N. 8th Ave., for a Transfer Awareness Family Engagement Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. His topic there will be “Ponte en Mis Zapatos,” which means “put yourself in my shoes.”
For students closer to the San Luis Learning Center, they can learn more from collaborating universities at the Family Engagement Night about degree programs, financial aid and other student support. There’ll even be an application workshop.
The conference will also feature another speaker: Adam Carroll, a financial literacy expert and author of “Winning the Money Game, 30 Days to $1K and Mastery of Money for Students.” Carroll has also created a documentary and contributes to the Huffington Post. He’ll be presenting virtually on “How to Finance Your Education.”
Making all of this possible, AWC noted in its release that funding for the conference has been provided as part of a $790K Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Conservation Collaboration Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant was awarded to UArizona-Yuma and its partners, which include AWC, Imperial Valley College and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Support has also come from Greater Yuma Economic Development, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and the Gadsden Elementary School District.
Per AWC, the conference is tied to an initiative of the grant: the ISEEME Project, which supports “improved thinking between students, industry, mentors and community stakeholders working together to affect change and address the lack of a diverse pipeline of STEM-educated and skilled local talent.”
Additionally, the Northern Arizona University-Yuma Education Success (YES) Program has joined sponsorship efforts to support participant resources for those seeking university transfer pathway opportunities.
Interested students can learn more and register for the conference by visiting https://www.azwestern.edu/event/desert-southwest-transfer-conference-elevate-your-education-through-personal-transformation. Events will be held at Yuma and San Luis campuses and there will also be a virtual option. The first 100 students to register for this free event will receive a shirt and a conference-in-a-box that includes university merchandise.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.