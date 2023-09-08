AWC's public town hall in 2022

AWC held a public Town Hall in September 2022 as well, discussing 2022’s legislative successes for Yuma.

 Photo Courtesy of AWC

Arizona Western College is proudly hosting a public Town Hall event celebrating Yuma County legislative successes this upcoming Tuesday, Sept. 19. State elected officials from Districts 23 and 25 representing Yuma will be attending as a panel to discuss the 2023 Legislative Session.

Free and open to the public, the event will serve as an opportunity for Yumans to hear their legislators discuss policy and budgetary wins for the community and the college regarding workforce development, roads and transportation infrastructure, water and other topics.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

