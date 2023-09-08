Arizona Western College is proudly hosting a public Town Hall event celebrating Yuma County legislative successes this upcoming Tuesday, Sept. 19. State elected officials from Districts 23 and 25 representing Yuma will be attending as a panel to discuss the 2023 Legislative Session.
Free and open to the public, the event will serve as an opportunity for Yumans to hear their legislators discuss policy and budgetary wins for the community and the college regarding workforce development, roads and transportation infrastructure, water and other topics.
To reserve a seat, visit https://tinyurl.com/AWCTownHall23. The event will take place at the Schoening Conference Center in the 3C Building at the AWC Yuma Campus, located at 2020 S. Ave. 8E.
The town hall’s legislative panel will include Sen. Brian Fernandez (D) and Rep. Michele Peña (D) from Legislative District 23 as well as Sen. Sine Kerr (R), Rep. Tim Dunn (R) and Rep. Michael Carbone (R) from Legislative District 25.
“I am incredibly proud of the historical wins that Arizona Western College and the community of Yuma experienced this past legislative session,” Senator Fernandez said. “Yuma’s community college is a key workforce and economic driver in our city, and it was my top priority to lead the advancement and advocacy to successfully secure the $15 million investment in workforce development programs at the college. This historical investment will further support Yuma in developing our high-paying and high-demand labor force through our local community college.
“I am looking forward to joining Arizona Western College’s event on September 19 to tell the community more about my legislative work. I encourage the community to come out to meet, listen and engage with myself and fellow legislators that represent them at our state’s capitol.”
Representative Tim Dunn also expressed excitement for the opportunity to discuss the past, present and future state of the Arizona legislature.
“Having a well-informed and advocacy-active community helps me do my job effectively as the legislative representative for District 25,” Dunn said. “I am eager to see the Yuma community on September 19 at Arizona Western College to tell them about the struggles and strides this past legislative session, and what I see on the horizon for 2024. I am looking forward to joining my fellow legislators from Districts 23 and 25 for a legislative panel discussion to update and inform our community about the important work we do at our state capitol on behalf of them.”
