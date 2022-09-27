Partnerships are key at Arizona Western College – especially when it comes to ensuring the needs of Yuma and La Paz Counties are known to their elected officials. In light of this, AWC announced that it’s hosting a Public Town Hall featuring state elected officials as they review the impacts of the 2022 Legislative Session.
AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr will host the panel and invite Arizona representatives and senators to discuss wins for the community and the college regarding education, water, public health and other topics. Panelists will include elected state officials as well as representatives from AWC, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona.
“AWC continues to be a key component to conversations at the state level, speaking about the role of community college and education and entrepreneurship and that’s bleeding very heavily into the legislative priorities with our university partners and also as a rural community,” AWC Chief of Staff Ashley Herrington said. “AWC decided to host this as a brain opportunity to be able to share out what is very special and impactful from those elected officials who are representing our communities and to remind our community that these conversations aren’t only happening in Phoenix. These are conversations that can and will continue to happen across our state and specifically as they impact our rural community of Yuma.”
Herrington commented that the event will also serve as an opportunity to discuss how the work done from this year’s session will continue to influence the future legislative session following the election, which kicks off at the end of December.
A public Q&A will follow the formal presentation, and students and the community are welcome to attend and make their voices heard.
“We really do see healthcare and water rights and education to continue to be very big conversations–from a legislative standpoint–in education and in service to our community,” Herrington said. “So we really hope this event begins to start the trend that the voices of our communities do make an impact through these partnerships and especially make an impact through our elected officials who–I think we’re really lucky–want to have and invite conversations like this to make sure their constituents are appropriately represented and accurately, too.”
The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the South Wing of the Schoening Conference Center in the 3C Building at the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E. A media event with panelists will be held at 12 p.m., followed by the public forum at 1 p.m. There will also be an opportunity for AWC students to attend a meet and greet session with elected officials at 3 p.m.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.