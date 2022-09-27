Partnerships are key at Arizona Western College – especially when it comes to ensuring the needs of Yuma and La Paz Counties are known to their elected officials. In light of this, AWC announced that it’s hosting a Public Town Hall featuring state elected officials as they review the impacts of the 2022 Legislative Session.

AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr will host the panel and invite Arizona representatives and senators to discuss wins for the community and the college regarding education, water, public health and other topics. Panelists will include elected state officials as well as representatives from AWC, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

