In Their Own Words

AWC will be hosting a documentary screening for two Hokan Media films, “ “Journey from Spirit Mountain” and “Songs of the Colorado.”

 Image courtesy of AWC

Ever wondered about the Yuman language and the stories that the Quechan people have to tell? If so, the opportunity to learn takes place at a documentary screening this upcoming Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. in the Arizona Western College Theater.

Hosted by AWC in partnership with the Quechan Tribe and Northern Arizona University, the free screening will show Hokan Media’s films “Journey from Spirit Mountain” and “Songs of the Colorado.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

