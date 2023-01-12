Ever wondered about the Yuman language and the stories that the Quechan people have to tell? If so, the opportunity to learn takes place at a documentary screening this upcoming Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. in the Arizona Western College Theater.
Hosted by AWC in partnership with the Quechan Tribe and Northern Arizona University, the free screening will show Hokan Media’s films “Journey from Spirit Mountain” and “Songs of the Colorado.”
Per AWC, the films tell the stories of “the Quechan/Kumeyaay people and speak to the importance of the preservation and continuance of the Yuman language.” Questions of human rights, personal identity and social justice are also discussed in the films. After the screening, a Q&A session will be presented by Quechan elders Dan Golding and Preston Arrow-weed.
“What we’re most proud of is when we provide what we call edutainment, which is a mix of entertainment with education,” AWC Student Leadership and Activities Coordinator Shara Skinner said. “Mike Sabath from Northern Arizona University contacted Nikki Hage from Arizona Western College and just kind of presented this opportunity for us to partner with with Quechan elders Dan Golding and Preston Arrow-weed to make sure that the college community and the community knew more about their language, more about conversations with how to preserve the importance of issues related to human rights, personal identity and social justice when it comes to the Quechan people.”
Skinner added that the Ah-Mut Pipa Foundation, an organization dedicated to education and Quechan traditional culture, is also a partner for the cultural event.
“My favorite part of this event – not to take away from the documentary – is that the elders are going to stay behind and do like a question and answer,” she said. “... it’s an opportunity for people to respond in a really natural but also inquisitive way to people who are familiar with our history and familiar with not just our history, but the future of Yuma, of the tribes of Yuma. So I can’t really think of any neater way to present something other than giving people the opportunity to talk directly to the people involved.”
Skinner also explained that even though the event is being marketed heavily to college students, it’s open to the community because AWC wants to be an educational liaison between culture and community.
“(We) want to be a sounding board for supporting local culture, local organizations, local businesses,” she said. “All the people in the community and the things that they do and the things that they have to share are so important for us. And so we work really hard to make sure that those are all opportunities for our students that help in aiding their growth and their understanding of the world.”
The event is free, open to the public and may take upwards of an hour, depending on the conversation after. The screening will be held at the AWC Theater on the Yuma campus, located at 2020 S. Ave 8E. The theater, specifically, is located on the northern side of campus by the Student Success Center and the engineering building.
