Arizona Western College’s Class of 2021 will receive double the pomp and circumstance as the college recently announced its plans to host an in-person commencement spanning two evenings rather than one in order to reduce crowd sizes.
A May 13 ceremony will celebrate students earning associate’s degrees in art, business and general studies as well as applied sciences (last names beginning with A through C) and nursing program students. These graduates will “walk the line” alongside those from the local Arizona State University and University of Arizona campuses.
A May 14 ceremony will celebrate the achievements of graduates earning associate’s degrees in applied sciences (last names beginning with D through Z) and specific majors.
Graduates from the Class of 2020 who participated in last year’s virtual commencement are also invited to walk. To make these arrangements, they should contact the graduation specialist’s office at 928-344-7711 or graduation@azwestern.edu.
Both ceremonies will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Gila Ridge High School Veterans Memorial Stadium, with rehearsal and an AWC Alumni Association-hosted grab-and-go breakfast to take place at 8 a.m. each day.
According to the college, packets enclosing two guest tickets have been mailed to all graduates. For safety reasons, the college has limited guests to two per participating graduate, who will be seated in pods of two and spaced six feet away from other guests in the stands. Pre-packaged concession items will be available to purchase.
The ceremonies will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the college said; masking is required of all guests and participants and social distancing is “highly encouraged.”
Featuring AWC student speakers Diane Fonseca and Fatima Covarrubias Rios, the events are slated to air on channel 74 and the AWC Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ArizonaWesternCollege.
For additional information and updates on commencement activities, visit www.azwestern.edu/commencement.