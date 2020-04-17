Since transitioning to exclusively online instruction following spring break, the impending question has been what commencement will look like for Arizona Western College. In a weekly Corr Report video last month, President Daniel Corr confirmed that while the traditional ceremony at the Gila Ridge football stadium is canceled, the college was working to secure an alternative way to honor and celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2020.
In a Facebook Live update on Wednesday, Corr announced that the college will hold a virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. on May 15, which can be viewed on AWC’s Facebook page, @ArizonaWesternCollege.
“We know that can never replicate the excitement of our traditional graduation in the football stadium with many thousands of people cheering the graduates on,” Corr said. “But we want to respect and honor the amazing accomplishments of our students.”
Graduates may RSVP online at azwestern.edu/graduation. As a memento, students who RSVP will receive a cap and tassel by mail, free of charge. Gowns will not be available, Corr said, due to difficulties in sourcing them.
The college is asking graduates to submit a photo of themselves donning their caps and tassels by May 1 to include in the commencement production.
Any 2020 graduate who wishes to do so is also invited to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony.
“There is a strong desire among students to eventually walk the line, if you will, to come across that stage,” Corr said. “We will have, it is our great hope, a May 2021 graduation. Graduates from 2020 who want to be part of that ceremony, we would love to have you be part of that ceremony and we’re working on ways to make your participation extra special so that you, again, will be recognized.”
Students are encouraged to check their AWC email account regularly for additional updates.
Registration for the summer session, which will likewise be conducted entirely online, is open now.