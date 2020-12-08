While recent statistics show that the workforce isn’t just a “man’s world” anymore, they also suggest that the working world is, in many ways, a much different experience for men than their female counterparts. To highlight these differences as well as what women bring to the table, Arizona Western College’s career and technical education department is hosting a “Women in the Workforce” Facebook Live event Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
In January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 50% of American jobs were held by women, excluding farm workers and self-employed professionals. In September, however, articles published by CNBC and USA Today revealed that 865,000 women had dropped out of the labor force due to the COVID-19 pandemic – a “female recession” compared to the 216,000 men who cut ties with their respective industries.
“There is a need for women in the workforce,” said Reetika Dhawan, associate vice president for workforce development and career and technical education at AWC. “They contribute a lot to the employment sector. As women, we take care of the family, childcare and the house, but there’s another part – women are also out in the (job) field, and they’re very successful and making a difference in society. We want to encourage every single female in this county, ‘Don’t go backward.’ Some of them dropped their ideas of going to school, and it’s not because they didn’t want to go to school but because COVID made their priorities change.”
According to Karyn Van Why, career and technical education grant specialist at AWC, some households made some critical decisions onset by the COVID-19 pandemic that likely contributed to the staggering statistics.
“I think a lot of women tend to put themselves on the back burner – their career, their education,” said Van Why. “I think part of that could also be knowing that there’s still a little bit of pay difference between females and males. When it comes to childcare, you may make that decision to stay home as a mom to allow your husband to continue to work or to further his education to then get that higher career.”
Slated to recur annually, the inaugural “Women in the Workforce” panel will feature eight women from the local workforce: Yuma Police Department Chief Susan Smith, Yuma International Airport Director Gladys Brown, Yuma County Public Health Services District Director Diana Gomez, Nicklaus Engineering Inc. Owner Stacy Gutierrez, AWC Director of TV Services Sherry Needham, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kimberly Kahl, CBRE Heery Project Management Director Nicolle Wilkinson and Weld Like A Girl Founder Shanen Aranmor.
“They’re all successful women and leaders in our community,” said Van Why. “(The event) is also meant to relate to the younger generation that’s still in high school and looking at a possible career.”
Streaming at www.facebook.com/CTEatAWC, the panelists will address challenges they’ve faced in their education and careers, wage gaps and other gender inequalities in the workforce.
“We don’t have a lot of that inequality in Yuma County; we really embrace female (jobholders),” said Dhawan. “This is really to showcase that, no, you don’t have to stay home just because you have a kid.”
Viewers watching the live event at home will have the opportunity to submit their own questions for panelists to address during a question-and-answer segment.
According to Van Why, Wednesday’s panel isn’t exclusively for women; men may garner something from the virtual event as well and come away better equipped to support the women in their lives – whether that’s their wife, their mother, a sister or a fellow colleague.
“Sometimes you just need that one person, whether you know them or know of them, who says something that hits you and gives you the push and the drive to sign up for your first college class,” said Van Why “Or, for those that are just finishing their associates degree, maybe it gives that push to continue on with their bachelors or their masters. We don’t know where our students are coming from, if they have support at home. Maybe they’re having to take care of so many things at home that they don’t even think they can do such things. Even if you have children or your parents at home that you need to take care of, there are still options out there to continue your education and pursue your goals.”