Arizona Western College will be hosting the Civility Project via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 4 from 3 to 4:30 pm. Featuring Nolan Finley, editorial page editor for the Detroit News, and Stephen Henderson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning executive editor of BridgeDetroit and host of “Detroit Today” on WDET FM, the session will engage participants in conversations meant to strengthen civility in relationships, workplaces and communities.
Born from Finley and Henderson’s friendship despite opposing political perspectives, the project officially explains that “with the increasing political divide, not understanding the other side can be dangerous.” The project aims to enable healthy disagreement, personal interaction and constructive conversation.
Of Yuma in particular, Finley noted: “Yuma is leading the way in putting tough issues front and center. The desire of community leaders across the political spectrum to address issues of inequity and tension through productive conversation and empower people with the tools to build civility is making this region a leader in civic dialogue.”
The event is a collaborative effort sponsored jointly by Arizona Western College, Arizona State University, Sunrise Optimist Club, Arizona Complete Health, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and University of Arizona in Yuma. The project at large is further sponsored by Delta Dental, TCF Bank and Huntington Bank.
“Our team is really excited to bring this workshop here for the sake of deepening that collaborative spirit Yuma is known for,” said Lori Stofft, Vice President of Advancement for AWC. “In order for us to work together to make good things happen for our neighbors, it’s important that nobody feels disenfranchised or disconnected. Our connections with each other are our greatest power.”
To register for the program, visit https://bit.ly/3nZFv9w.